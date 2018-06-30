Emily Ratajkowski Struggles With Giant Straw Hat And Covers Up Her Bikini Body With See-Through Dress

The model almost has a wardrobe malfunction of a different kind.

Emily Ratajkowski is making headlines for wearing something that isn’t a bikini. The model-actress usually struggles to contain her curves in tiny two-pieces, but her latest wardrobe battle wasn’t with her barely-there swimwear. As reported by The Cut, the Gone Girl star recently had to fight to keep a giant straw hat on her head.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski is currently visiting the Greek island of Mykonos. Her choice of a vacation destination known for its beautiful beaches means that her fans have been treated to a constant stream of bikini photos on her Instagram page, but the 27-year-old brunette didn’t just pack a suitcase full of swimsuits when she departed for her Greek getaway. She recently proved that she also brought some clothing and headwear with her by stepping out in a pair of tiny denim cutoffs with exposed pockets, a white textured camisole featuring built-in underwire cups, a pair of practical white athletic shoes, and an enormous straw hat. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski can be seen struggling to keep the hat from blowing away as she goes for a stroll.

In one image, the model appears to be holding the floppy brim of the hat up so that it’s not preventing her from being able to see. She was also photographed pulling it down over her face in an effort to keep it on her head. However, Ratajkowski’s head covering was so determined to fly away that she had to enlist the help of a female companion to ensure that it didn’t go airborne.

Emily Ratajkowski struggles to see in a ridiculously oversize hat in Mykonos https://t.co/8Cm7JUxxUr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2018

The hat has been identified as a Jacquemus design, which retails at just under $700. Luckily for Emily Ratajkowski, it wasn’t the only straw hat that she brought with her on her trip to Mykonos. On Monday, the official Instagram account for her Inamorata Swim beachwear line shared a cheeky photo of Emily using a much smaller hat to cover up half of her backside. In the image, the sun-kissed I Feel Pretty star is rocking a pair of her Orpheus bikini bottoms and a Vulcan top.

Bonita Orpheus ???? @georgia_cassidy A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jun 25, 2018 at 4:31pm PDT

On Friday, Emily revealed that she found a new way to take a bikini from the beach to the streets. In a photo that she posted on her Instagram page, she’s wearing a black bikini underneath a see-through, yellow lace maxi-dress. For footwear, she’s rocking a pair of black lace-up heels with thin straps that criss-cross up her calves. Surprisingly, Emily is not wearing one of her own bikinis in the snapshot; she revealed that it’s a Livin Cool two-piece.

Emily Ratajkowski perched atop a motor scooter to pose for her glamorous street photo. The vehicle was carrying some “fragile” cargo.

???????? @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

As you can see, Emily’s straw hat is nowhere to be seen, so she didn’t have to worry about losing the pricey headwear if she decided to take the scooter for a spin.