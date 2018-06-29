Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Nesting’ In L.A. With Tristan Thompson And Baby True

Khloe is taking to motherhood very well.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly settling into life in L.A. just fine. The couple, who moved back to Cali earlier this month to be close to Khloe’s friends and family, are reportedly doing well and Khloe is said to be very happy.

According to a June 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are loving every minute with their newborn baby girl, True. Sources tell the magazine that Kardashian has been doting on her little girl during every waking hour, and that motherhood has really changed her outlook on life.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloe has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters, so in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been. Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloe is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.”

In addition, the insider added that Khloe Kardashian has always been very family oriented, and that giving birth to baby True has made her feel that way even more. Kardashian is said to revolve her life around her daughter, and doesn’t want to miss a moment with the baby girl.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

“Khloe has always put family first, but having True has only solidified that for her. Khloe’s schedule revolves around True, and [she] doesn’t want to miss a moment with her when she is awake. She is very much a homebody, and always has been, but definitely is nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her.”

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted for cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple have put the cheating scandal behind them and moved on in their relationship.

Sources tell the magazine that everything is going well with the couple, and that Khloe Kardashian’s famly has finally come to realize that Tristan Thompson isn’t going anywhere. The famous family are now learning to accept Tristan’s presence in Khloe’s life, and have started to move on from the cheating scandal as well, despite their personal feelings for the NBA star.