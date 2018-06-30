Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveals Newborn Daughter’s ‘Victorious’ Name

The beautiful 8-week-old, with the initials C.T.H., has a rather unique name.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict gave birth to her second child with husband Cory Hardrict on May 5, but chose not to publicly reveal the little girl’s name — until now.

Back in March, the actress and lifestyle expert told People that she planned on giving her daughter a “very unique” name. One that shows “strength and some power,” added her actor husband.

They then told the magazine that the baby’s initials would be C.T.H. “C” like the letter that starts Cory and 7-year-old son Cree’s first names, “T” like the start of mama Tia’s first name, and “H,” of course, for Hardrict. The couple, who have been married for 10 years, also said they liked unisex names.

Staying true to their original plans, the proud parents named their 8-week-old daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

The Sister, Sister alum revealed the name and further details about Cairo’s birth, as she introduced the pink-clad cutie in a video on the Facebook page for her show Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

“Cairo, it basically means ‘victorious,'” Mowry-Hardrict said at the beginning of the eight-minute clip. “My husband, he was in the air flying, and he always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air, and he said when he was flying, he had seen the letters ‘A,’ ‘I,’ and ‘R’ in the sky. He said he wanted the baby’s name to have those letters.”

“Tiahna, so it has ‘Tia’ in there,” she continued. “Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiahna is one of the first African princesses. So she is our little princess here.”

In the video, “Cai Cai” lovingly stares at her mommy as she strongly sucks on her pacifier and, later, a bottle.

Mowry-Hardrict is thrilled that there is another female in the house and really enjoys dressing her up.

As for the boys, she said that her 38-year-old husband, who currently stars on Crackle’s The Oath, is “such a hands-on dad that it’s so rewarding and just remarkable to see,” and “Cree has been the best big brother in the entire world. He helps me with everything except changing her diaper.”

The former Instant Mom star was open about her fertility issues prior to becoming pregnant with Cairo.

“I didn’t let my infertility issues define me or define what my goals were and what I wanted out of life,” she told People in January. “We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn’t give up.”

Our moods with a #newborn ???? A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on May 24, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Mowry-Hardrict will be turning 40-years-old on July 6. Her twin sister, The Real‘s Tamera Mowry-Housely, was thrown a surprise bash at a Napa Valley winery on June 23, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Unfortunately, Cairo’s mother couldn’t attend because she needed to stay home and give her some TLC.