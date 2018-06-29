Jaimie Alexander Petitions To Bring Chris Hardwick Back After Sexual Assault Allegations

Blindspot actress Jaimie Alexander is speaking out in support of her close friend Chris Hardwick after he lost numerous jobs due to sexual assault claims by his former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra.

According to a June 29 report by Page Six, the actress is urging fans to sign a petition to bring Chris Hardwick back to AMC, among his other lost gigs, following the sexual abuse allegations by Chloe Dykstra. Jaimie Alexander says she knows Chris very well, and was even there for him during his breakup with Chloe, and she believes he is completely innocent in the situation.

“‘Talking Dead‘ Fans! ‘Walking Dead‘ Fans! ‘Fear‘ Fans!: Bring [back] Chris Hardwick! – Sign the petition,” Alexander wrote, adding that she is very much supporting her friend through what she believes are bogus allegations.

“Guys – I’ve [known] Chris Hardwick for over 10 years. I knew him through his breakup with said accuser. With the personal knowledge I have regarding this situation I am choosing to follow my heart, my instincts, and support my friend.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe Dykstra previously penned an open letter accusing one of her former boyfriends of sexual assault. Although Chloe did not name Chris Hardwick in the letter, she did make it more than obvious that she was speaking about the Talking Dead host.

However, Hardwick didn’t take the allegations lightly. He immediately released a statement revealing that he was heartbroken by Dykstra’s allegations, and that he had loved her very much during their relationship. Chris also revealed that the relationship ended when he found out that she had been cheating on him, but that Chloe couldn’t let it go, and would continue to text him about getting back together and even having a family.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her,” Hardwick said in a statement.

Later, after Chris Hardwick had lost jobs at Nerdist, the website he founded and later sold; Comic-Con; Kaaboo Festival; and with AMC, some of the text messages between him and Chloe Dykstra were released.

Those closest to Hardwick reportedly believe that he is not in the wrong in the situation, and that the text messages prove it, thinking that Dykstra certainly wouldn’t want to get back together with the TV host after their split if he had sexually assaulted her in the past.