A Neighbor Called The Cops On A Kid Who Accidentally Mowed A Patch Of Her Lawn, Now His Business Is Booming

The kid's mowing business, that is.

An Ohio boy who had the cops called on him for accidentally mowing a tiny strip of grass on the neighbor’s lawn has now found himself doing a brisk business, TMJ4-TV is reporting.

Last Saturday, 12-year-old Reggie Fields, the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service, was cutting a lawn in Maple Heights, Ohio, when either he or a member of his team committed the heinous crime of mowing a part of a neighbor’s lawn.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!”

Rather than politely reminding the young business owner that he had crossed too far into their lawn, or better yet, ignore the “crime” completely, they instead called the cops.

Lucille Holt, Reggie’s patron, who had hired him that day, recorded video of the incident.

“I guess I have a line where part of it is not my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids were cutting their grass.”

The video quickly went viral: as of this writing, it’s received over 1,300 reactions, 650 shares, and 162,000 views.

Fortunately for Reggie, he’s now one of the few people to be a part of a viral video and come out of the experience better off than he was before. Simply put: he’s getting more business than he can handle, thanks to Ms. Holt.

“People are inboxing me like, ‘how can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut.'”

Reggie, for his part, says that he and his team, which consists of his siblings and his cousins, are getting calls from all over Maple Heights. He’s glad for the extra business.

“Just give me a call. I will be there. On time!”

The young businessman says he plans to invest his earnings into more equipment.

As for the neighbor who called the law on the kid, he or she told the local media that they are aware of the Facebook video, but declined to be interviewed.

Reggie is just the latest person to have the cops called on them for seemingly minor “crimes,” or for no crime at all. In fact, this summer several people have found themselves with derisive hashtags after they were caught on video calling the police on people for minor annoyances. For example, there’s “PermitPatty,” a San Francisco woman who called 911 to report a little girl for selling bottled water without a permit, as San Francisco Gate reports.