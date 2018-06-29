Director Greta Gerwig Eyeing ‘Lady Bird’ Actors For ‘Little Women’ Feature Adaptation

There are a couple other A-list contenders for the film adaptation as well.

Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut with the highly-acclaimed Lady Bird in 2017. The film was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Original Screenplay. Lady Bird also received four Golden Globe nominations, winning Best Picture and Best Actress. At the height of her success, Gerwig has accepted her next directing role.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig will be directing Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, Little Women, and she’s hoping to take two of her Lady Bird actors along with her for the ride, as well as a couple other high-profile actors.

Published in 1868, Louisa May Alcott’s novel, Little Women, is now hailed as a classic in its own right, as readers across the globe fell in love with the March sisters: Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg. Set in the time of the post-Civil War era, Little Women navigates the sisters’ lives, along with their mother, as they take on life’s hardships and life’s surprises in the war’s aftermath.

Originally set to rewrite the screenplay draft only, Gerwig will now direct the film adaptation for Columbia Pictures, which is what the movie company’s owner, Sony, wanted all along, according to Variety. As the director, Gerwig, 34, already has her all-star cast made up and not surprisingly, she’s hoping two of her Lady Bird actors, Saoirse Ronan and Timotheé Chalamet, will agree to come along for the ride. The two actors are currently in talks to do just that.

Ronan and Chalamet aren’t the only two high-profile actors Gerwig is hoping to cast. Oscar-winning actresses Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are also being held in very high consideration, as is upcoming Fighting with My Family actress Florence Pugh. As of now, the roles each of these actors would possibly play is not known. However, before the Fourth of July holiday, sources revealed that there are a few actress scheduled to do a screen test with Stone for the role of Beth.

The timing for getting these actors attached to the project is ideal as Streep has now completed her filming duties for the second season of HBO’s critically-acclaimed mini-series, Big Little Lies. Ronan recently completed her filming for Mary Queen of Scotts, which comes out this fall. Stone wrapped up filming The Favourite, which is expected to draw much award chatter when it hits theaters this November. As for Chalamet, the Call Me by Your Name actor is currently working on his Netflix film, The King.

As a classic, the novel has seen several film adaptations, but the 1994 version of Little Women starring Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale, is hailed the most popular. The novel was also adapted into a TV mini-series in 2017 for BBC.

There is no movie release date set yet.