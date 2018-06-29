John Legend Says He Doesn’t Care About ‘F***ing Sarah Sanders’, Just Wants Kids Reunited With Parents

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the subject of many a report after a Virginia restaurant called Red Hen refused to serve her over “moral grounds.” This didn’t just spark great debate over whether the restaurant owner was right to ask Sanders and her party to leave, but also triggered comments from the likes of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan that were construed by many as “fat shaming.” As far as singer John Legend is concerned, none of that matters when compared to the plight of the thousands of children separated from their parents due to the Trump administration’s immigration laws.

As reported by TMZ, Legend commented on the matter on Wednesday as he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant. When asked by the publication’s reporter about his thoughts on Jordan’s perceived “fat shaming” of Sanders, he went straight to the point and made a profanity-laced statement about how people should be more concerned about how more than 2,000 immigrant children should be reunited with their parents.

“I don’t care about f**king Sarah Sanders,” Legend continued.

“Reunite the f**king kids with their families. Then we’ll talk about Sarah Sanders and her f**king dinners.”

In addition to his remarks about Sarah Sanders, John Legend offered his thoughts on whether he feels that Congresswoman Maxine Waters “cost the Democrats the midterm elections” by calling for protests against President Donald Trump and his cabinet. He called the idea “ridiculous,” and commended Waters for her recent statements about “pushing back” against the Trump administration and its so-called “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

“She called them out, and she needed to.”

John Legend to perform at Freedom for Immigrants March in Los Angeles https://t.co/0YmRuGK14t pic.twitter.com/q3eGWIu95D — billboard (@billboard) June 29, 2018

Both John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been vocal in their disapproval of Donald Trump and his policies, with the “zero tolerance” policy being of particular interest in recent weeks. According to Time, Teigen announced via Instagram earlier this month that she, Legend, and their two children will be donating $72,000 each to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in recognition of Trump’s 72nd birthday, and in support of immigrant families that might have been torn apart due to the Trump administration’s “cruel” and “anti-family” policies.

In an op-ed published earlier on Friday, Bustle wrote that John Legend reminded people of what really should matter at the present, as reports of Sarah Sanders getting kicked out of Red Hen might have been getting too much media attention. The publication added that the plight of immigrant families should be the “bigger news story” than Red Hen, especially since a lot of families separated at the U.S./Mexico border have yet to be reunited.