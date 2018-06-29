Kate Middleton And Prince William Forbid George And Charlotte From Using Apple Devices, ‘The Express’ Reports

The prince and princess have been taught that these gadgets are grown-up toys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be royals but that doesn’t mean that they can’t have boundaries. The Express reports that the heirs to the British throne are not allowed to use mummy and daddy’s Apple devices.

“They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children,” a source reportedly told the online tabloid.

The insider adds that William and Kate’s ban has a lot to do with their childhoods.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination,” they continued.

There have been previous hints that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relatable parents. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, before Prince Louis was born, there were reports that Kate and William would be giving him hand-me-downs from his older siblings.

“It (the nursery) will be filled with hand-me-downs and George and Charlotte’s old toys,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. “At this point, they’re extremely confident in their parenting abilities — they’re absolute pros.”

Us Weekly also reported that Kate would not hire any new nannies to help her take care of her new baby because her older kids are in school.

Prince William and Kate’s parenting style is a big departure from how royals have typically raised their kids, The Express reports. They are more hands-on parents. Although George and Charlotte have a nanny, Prince William and Kate have been seen dropping off and picking up their kids from school.

William has also revealed that they are encouraging their children to express their emotions openly.

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings,” he said in a magazine interview.

According to the Express, there are also rumors that Kate and Will plan to discard the age-old royal rule of sending your children to boarding schools. There’s speculation that the royal heirs may end up getting their education at independent London schools when they’re older.

Kate recently showed off this hands-on parenting style when she took Charlotte and George to see their father play at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Tournament at the Beaufort Polo Club. The duchess dressed down for the occasion and wore a striped blue and white dress from Zara with brown wedge sandals, the Express notes in a separate article.

During the day, she was seen playing around with her children as they raced around the grounds, like regular kids out for a day of fun with their mum and cousins.

Sometimes it seems that the royals are just like us.