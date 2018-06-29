Wisconsin Man’s Plan To Film Upskirt Videos Thwarted When His Shoe Camera Explodes

A Wisconsin man who intended on filming upskirt videos of unsuspecting women received instant karma when his shoe camera exploded. According to Gizmodo, the man actually turned himself in to the authorities after his perverted plan went up in flames.

The story of the would-be voyeur whose justice was served hot was shared on the blog run by City of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval. He wrote that the subject was a 32-year-old male who had purchased a shoe camera with the intent of taking upskirt videos. However, the camera battery exploded while the device was on his foot. The unidentified man only suffered minor burns, but his injuries were bad enough that he had to seek medical treatment. After he got all patched up, he turned himself in to the police.

“He showed up at the station to self-report, I guess,” Madison police officer Dave Dexheimer told Gizmodo. “I’m not sure what the motivation is—if it was remorse or guilt feelings or just wanting to do the right thing.”

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, it was actually the man’s clergyman who advised him to go to police.

Upskirt videos are obtained by positioning a small camera underneath a woman’s skirt without her knowledge or consent and recording images of her underwear or private parts. The act is a felony in Wisconsin, and is punishable by “a prison sentence of up to 42 months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both,” according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Last February, the Badger Herald reported that a 21-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested and charged with three counts of invasion of privacy when he got caught taking upskirt photos at a house party in Madison.

Man's SHOE CAMERA explodes thwarting his plan to film upskirt videos https://t.co/N19ydN75MK — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 28, 2018

Even though the penalties for taking upskirt photos and videos is steep, the unidentified Wisconsin man with the camera affixed to his shoe only suffered the burn from the exploding battery, the shame of confessing to his clergyman, the humiliation of turning himself in to the police, and likely the embarrassment of explaining the cause of his injury to hospital staff. He was actually saved by the small explosion because it happened when he was at home testing the camera, meaning that his shoe camera was destroyed before he could use it to record any invasive videos.

“The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken. Investigation continuing,” Police Chief Koval revealed.

Officer Dexheimer revealed that the repentant voyeur didn’t turn his destroyed shoe camera over to police, but he said that it was likely a tiny pinhole camera that is designed to be “mounted in just about everything.”