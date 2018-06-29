Tristan Thompson Reportedly Didn’t Want To Unblock Kim Kardashian On Social Media

Tristan Thompson allegedly didn’t want to unblock Kim Kardashian on social media but was kind of forced into the situation by Kim and his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, on Kim’s Instagram story this week.

According to a June 29 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson may have felt pressured to unblock Kim Kardashian on Instagram after she posted a video to her millions of followers asking him to unblock her in honor of Khloe Kardashian’s birthday.

Sources tell the magazine that while Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s feud seemed to end on Wednesday night at Khloe Kardashian’s low-key birthday party, that isn’t the case at all. In fact, Tristan still doesn’t have much love for Khloe’s big sister after she trolled him for his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

“Kim was being super obnoxious and petty toward Tristan, telling him she’s keeping her eyes on him and will hire a PI if she has too [sic]. He took offense to that and was so close to giving her a piece of his mind. She forced him to unblock her, which he really didn’t want to do. Out of respect for Khloe and their baby, Tristan didn’t go in on Kim. But if she keeps playing him, she’s going to get her feelings hurt.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday with a party attended by her sisters, except Kourtney who is on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Tristan Thompson.

During the party, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story and asked Tristan Thompson if he would unblock her for Khloe’s birthday. In the background, Khloe can be heard yelling for Tristan to unblock her sister, which he did in a later video.

“Alright guys what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday– do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim said while showing a video of herself with Tristan and Khloe in the background. “For Khloe’s birthday, I think it’s only right,” Kardashian added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson blocked Kim Kardashian after she went on television and spoke out about his cheating scandal. Kim called the situation “so f—ed up” and praised her sister Khloe for being so strong during such a difficult time in her life. Tristan also admitted to blocking Khloe’s best friends Malika and Khadijah in the video.