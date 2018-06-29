Michael Moore Talks New Donald Trump Doc With Stephen Colbert, Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage

The Oscar-winning filmmaker also spoke about the premise of ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ and when the documentary will be released.

Thursday night, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore was Stephen Colbert’s guest on The Late Show, and the two discussed Donald Trump and Moore’s new documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9, the date Trump won the U.S. presidential election. Michael Moore and Stephen Colbert are two of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, and as seen in the video below, Moore revealed to Colbert the premise of Fahrenheit 11/9, a never-before-seen clip from the documentary, and the pair discussed how the U.S. needs to improve.

Moore began the conversation by saying, perhaps sarcastically, that it’s a good time to be an American, and Colbert agreed by replying that it is a good time to be an American because we’re the ones who are responsible for this and we’ve got to do something. As Yahoo Entertainment transcribed, Michael Moore expounded on Colbert’s point.

“And we are going to do something, and now it’s time. We have to sort of prove our mettle here. Look, we’re in deep, deep trouble here.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that he’s finishing up the documentary right now. Stephen Colbert asked Moore what the film would be covering because Fahrenheit 9/11 was about what we knew in the lead-up to the horrible terrorist attack, what the Bush administration’s response was, the push toward war, and he inquired on the premise of the new documentary. Michael Moore’s answer was straight to the point.

“This is about how the hell we got in this situation and how we’re going to get out of it.”

Michael Moore then explained that he can’t reveal too much about it right now because they are doing the final edits of the film, and then he assured Colbert’s audience that they would see things in the documentary that they have not yet seen. Moore then revealed a never-before-seen clip from Fahrenheit 11/9, which you can see in the video below.

In the clip, Moore pulls up to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and Yahoo Entertainment documents what the filmmaker says to the personnel at the club.

“We’re just in the area shooting my next film. Thought I would check out the southern White House. Secret Service sent me down here. I want to go up and talk to Donald Trump. Can I ask, just tell him it’s me.”

Michael Moore To Stephen Colbert, "Are You NOT Crying Everyday? When You See Trump's Atrocities Against Our Children?"

Michael Moore, "Those Children Are Our Children. I Actually Cry."

Stephen Colbert, "Yeah, I do." pic.twitter.com/AsIbdMkHP7 — Dr. Tom Martin PhD. (@DrTomMartinPhD) June 29, 2018

Michael revealed to Stephen that he did manage to get into the club for nearly 12 minutes. Colbert asked Moore if he was forcibly tossed out, and the filmmaker said that they are not able to do that to him. The Late Show host then asked Michael if he was civil while inside Mar-a-Largo and Moore said, “I am as civil as any Eagle Scout, Catholic altar boy could be when confronted with the devil.”

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, Michael Moore also said that the Democrats have traditionally been wimpy and weak, but that now, a few people want to stand up and say that they’ve had enough. Moore commented that they don’t have to be violent, and that they should remain nonviolent. Michael also remarked that he’s not talking about political differences regarding current events, but that it’s about thousands of children being kidnapped and put in jails.

Fahrenheit 11/9 will be released on September 21, 2018, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS.