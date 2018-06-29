Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Enjoy Night Out In Manhattan

The romance of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be going strong as the two were spotted out together in Manhattan, reports the Daily Mail. The website said that Trump Jr., 40, couldn’t keep his hands off the co-host of The Five, as they stepped outside her Central Park apartment on their way to Midtown Manhattan. The two were seen stepping into a black service car as Secret Service stood nearby.

“Kimberly, 49, donned a hip-hugging purple peplum dress, but Don Jr. opted for a more thrifty ensemble and, in fact, was wearing the same outfit he had worn the night before,” reported the news website. That date was reportedly at Del Frisco’s over on 6th Avenue near Rockefeller Center, which specializes in prime steaks and seafood, along with expensive wines and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for breathtaking views. Apparently, Guilfoyle experienced a wardrobe malfunction when she exited the car.

“But Trump Jr. proved to be a gentleman and helped adjust his girlfriend’s dress which seemed to have ridden up during their drive to midtown,” reported Daily Mail. Once out of the car, they were joined by the Secret Service as they walked, holding hands, to the restaurant.

Their relationship was revealed as official several weeks ago after months of rumors and speculation followed them, as previously reported by Inquisitr. This after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March this year after 12 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement at the time, saying, “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for privacy during this time.” Not an easy task when one of you happens to be the son of the sitting President of the United States and also when his new girlfriend happens to be a high profile host on a major news network’s show.

But there is no animosity between Trump’s ex-wife and his new girlfriend, even though they reportedly started dating that same month. When a report was aired suggesting Guilfoyle should be fired from her Fox News job, Vanessa Trump responded on Twitter.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our [private] lives,” she tweeted.