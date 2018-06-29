Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Photos As Relationship With Justin Bieber Appears To Be Back On

The model and singer were rumored to be dating after attending the 2018 Met Gala together

Hailey Baldwin appears to have cleaned house by deleting all photos of her with Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes off her Instagram. While fans might have expected the “Mercy” singer to be down in the dumps about it, Daily Mail reports that the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer didn’t seem to be in particular bad spirits as he was spotted on Friday sporting a rather cheery disposition while catching his flight to tour in Brazil at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

The model, 21, and Mendes, 19, struck up dating rumors when the “In My Blood” singer attended the 2018 Met Gala for the first time ever in May with Baldwin as his date. Coincidentally enough, the photos Baldwin deleted of the two were from when they attended the Met Gala.

While Baldwin clearly doesn’t seem to want any traces of Mendes left in her life, the same can’t be said for the singer himself as he did not follow suit and delete any of the photos he posted on his Instagram of the two posing together. However, both reportedly still continue to follow one another on the social media platform.

Both parties insisted that they were “just really good friends” as the dating rumors mounted and now that Baldwin has erased him, fans might be wondering if her move has anything to do with a certain Mr. Justin Bieber.

The pair were romantically linked back in 2015 before calling it quits and Baldwin recently revealed that she had since then moved on from the breakup as the two have apparently rekindled their romance as they have been spotted out-and-about many times, packing on the PDA for everyone to see. The niece of actor Alec Baldwin recently admitted that after she and the “Sorry” singer, 24, ended things, they “weren’t friends.”

“We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

When the Baldwin and Bieber dating rumor mill kicked into full gear, of course everyone wanted to know what Mendes himself was thinking. While he revealed that he didn’t know for sure if Baldwin and the “Love Yourself” singer were back on, he had nothing but nice things to say about them. “I love them both,” he said. “They’re both really awesome people,” he added.

While neither Baldwin or Bieber has actually confirmed that they are dating again, a source recently told People, “Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey. They have been traveling together between the East Coast and L.A. now for the past couple of weeks.” But while the two are visibly enjoying spending time with each other, the source also revealed that it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are serious.

“He always had a lot of love for her. But there was a reason for their split too. They are usually good for a while and then they are not. They do look serious now, but they are both young and passionate. It’s nothing to read into seriously. There are no wedding bells ringing.”

If their relationship does move into the serious stage, chances are the rumored couple won’t hesitate to let their fans be the first to know.