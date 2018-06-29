Khloe Kardashian’s Family Has Reportedly Been Teasing Tristan Thompson About Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s family has been spending a lot of time with Tristan Thompson since the couple moved back to L.A. earlier this month. The family is reportedly moving on from Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal back in April, and have even been teasing the NBA star about it.

According to a June 29 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a much better place in their relationship now, and her family is also moving on from the drama. Sources tell the magazine that the Kardashian/Jenner family has been joking around with Thompson and giving him a hard time now that he’s back in L.A. with them.

“He is spending time with her family. [The family] have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, ‘we are watching you!’ But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloe. Khloe is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible,” one insider revealed.

The source also added that Khloe Kardashian couldn’t have been happier about her birthday celebration, which included all of her sisters, except Kourtney Kardashian who is currently on vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, her best friends, Malika and Khadijha Haqq, and Tristan Thompson. “She wanted a more quiet dinner party with family and friends. She was very happy. She is having fun being back in L.A, she seems happy with Tristan too,” the source dished.

Three moms and a model A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a really good place at the moment, and they have even started looking towards the future of their relationship.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Khloe and Tristan are enjoying their time in L.A. with the Kardashian/Jenner family and that everyone has “finally accepted” that Thompson is going to be apart of their lives.

“Khloe and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy. There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe.”

It looks like everything is going well for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and fans can’t wait to see how things play out in the coming months when the NBA season starts back up and Thompson is forced to travel the country again without Kardashian by his side to keep an eye on him.