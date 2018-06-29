‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 2: Thorne & Liam Investigate, Hope Is Pregnant

New B&B spoilers reveal that Hope is in the family way, and that someone is out to get her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 2 promise that Hope’s (Annika Noelle) world is about to change forever. After giving Liam (Scott Clifton) up so that he could be with his new family, Hope discovers that she herself is in the family way. Since Liam is not married to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), will she make a play for the dashing Spencer brother, or will she decide to raise this baby on her own. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point to the fact that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Liam are concerned about the threat they discovered.

According to She Knows Soaps, Hope will discover that she is pregnant B&B fans saw that on Friday’s episode, that she was at work when she took the pregnancy test. She told her mother that she had not been feeling well lately and then pulled out the test. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) assured her daughter that she would wait for her while she took the test and together the two waited for the results. Hope reached for the test when the time was up and Brooke asked her daughter what the test confirmed. She asked, “Are you going to have Liam’s baby?” It appears as if Hope will be making a trip to Dr. Phillips tomorrow, according to Inquisitr.

With Liam currently in the building, it remains to be seen if she will tell her baby’s father the good news. Liam has just welcomed baby Kelly into the world, and will undoubtedly be torn when he discovers that he has another child on the way. Of course, other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Kelly might not be Liam’s child at all, but rather his father, Bill’s.

In the meantime, Liam and Thorne are working on the Hope to the Future website. Liam was recently rehired by Hope to return to work and he has been busy with the site. While browsing the comments section of the website, they discovered a nasty note directed to Hope complete with a skull and crossbones.

“I’m coming after you, Hope.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the two will immediately be on high alert for Hope’s safety. Unfortunately, Sally is also looking at the same comment from the studio. Will they suspect Sally posted the comment as it is well known that Hope did not want Sally to work on her line? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.