Mama June Has Already Lost 300 Pounds, Now Aims For 25 More As She Plans Lingerie Photo Shoot

Her weight loss journey is being shared on 'Mama June: From Not To Hot.'

Mama June has already dropped more than 300 pounds, and the reality television star is now aiming for losing 25 more as she plans a lingerie photo shoot.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has brought fans along on her current weight-loss journey through a new reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. Now in its second season, Mama June is showing fans how she plans to drop even more weight so she can show off her drastically changed physique. As People magazine noted, the latest episode of the reality series shows Mama June’s anxiety about shedding the final few pounds before a racy photo shoot.

In a clip from this week’s episode, Mama June explained that she had only a few more days before the shoot to make the needed changes.

“The lingerie shoot that Gina booked for me is in a couple days and I’m nervous as s—. Tonia is a celebrity stylist. She’s got this new lingerie catalogue and she wants me to be on the front cover,” the 38-year-old said. “I know I’ve gained a couple pounds and I’ve got to come up with some quick fixes to get some of this weight off so I look good in this lingerie.”

She wasn’t met with much encouragement from family members, who said it looked like she needed to lose closer to 45 pounds. But given where she was just a few years ago, Mama June has seen a life-altering change to her body.

Mama June was a reported 460 pounds when she first embarked on her weight-loss journey, which included drastic changes to her diet along with weight-loss surgery. She showed fans the ups and downs of this journey on the WEtv reality show, including her fears about adjusting to her new body and the need for skin-reduction surgery.

The popularity of the series has helped to make Mama June a fixture of the tabloid news circuit, with much attention on her relationships. The series has focused heavily on her relationship with ex Sugar Bear and his new romantic endeavors. In one episode, he was seen flirting with another woman “under the nose” of his current wife, Jennifer Lamb, Radar Online reported.

Fans who want to see Mama June’s continued weight loss and her attempts at a lingerie photo shoot can check out the latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv. The episode airs on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.