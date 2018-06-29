Actress Tessa Thompson Comes Out As Bisexual, Confirms That She Is Dating Janelle Monae

Tessa Thompson is dating Janelle Monáe, but says parts of the relationship can be kind of tricky.

In news that brings a perfect end to LGBTQ Pride month, actress Tessa Thompson just confirmed the happy rumor that she and singer Janelle Monáe are a couple. The interview had the Westworld star opening up about her sexuality and she also let them in on the secret that she is bisexual. The answer came after much-frenzied speculation among her fans that the two were more than friends, according to Net-A-Porter.

Thompson, when informing the news outlet that she is bisexual, also said that her family is completely cool with that fact. She said that with them, “it is so free.”

She went on to say that,

“[In my family] you can be anything you want to be. I’m ATTRACTED to men and also to women. If I bring a WOMAN home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the DISCUSSION”

Thompson also added that the relationship between her and actor and singer Janelle could be tricky because both of them are very private people. She said the two of them were still trying to figure out how to keep their privacy and space, while at the same time understanding the increased need for representing bisexuality and pansexuality in the news. In other words, she is wondering how you can keep that privacy and space, while at the same time desiring to use your own situation as an influence and platform for the LGBTQ community.

She said that,

“I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

The speculation that the talented ladies were romantically linked came to a head after Thompson was featured in one of Janelle Monáe’s suggestive music videos, PYNK, which shows “homoeroticism,” “self-acceptance” “sexual fluidity” and “vagina trousers.” The topics are all shown in the video in a celebratory fashion, of course.

The Thor: Ragnarok star said that she was proud to be a part of the making of the video, and reportedly asked of the interviewer, “Isn’t is such a good record?” The question was in reference to Monae’s album, Dirty Computer.

Tessa Thompson said that she took all the speculation in stride. She additionally explained during the interview that the two of them “love each other deeply.” She also added, “We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency.”

As Pride Month comes to an end, Tessa Thompson confirms she and Janelle Monae are a couple https://t.co/SQvS1zkbBS pic.twitter.com/RlwOpnk5pF — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 29, 2018

Janelle Monáe recently discussed her sexuality and came out in April as a pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone. She told them, “Being a queer black woman in America; someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-a** mother*****.”

At first, she told them that she originally thought she was bisexual, but corrected herself when she later read about the definition of pansexuality. She said after learning about that, it was like she identified with that, too. She said she was additionally open to finding out more about who she was after learning about pansexuality.