‘RHOC’ Tamra And Shannon Are Not Apologizing To Jim Bellino

Bellino wants the two 'Housewives' to apologize for defaming him, says 'Radar Online.'

A former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Alexis Bellino, is getting divorced, and her husband, Jim, is angry with two RHOC that he thinks disrespected him publicly. Jim Bellino always asserted his power over his wife and his business, but he’s having a harder time controlling Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, who reportedly won’t apologize to Jim.

Radar Online says that Jim Bellino is threatening to sue Judge and Beador if he doesn’t get a prompt apology for allegedly “defaming his business.” But sources close to the two friends say that isn’t going to happen, and they have no intention of saying sorry.

“There is no merit to his cease and desist. They were just talking about allegations that are already public.”

This current drama started when Judge went on a podcast and called Bellino shady and said he was “going to jail.” Beador added that people were paralyzed at one of Bellino’s trampoline parks. Neither woman is terribly friendly with Bellino’s estranged wife, but they never claimed to like Jim in the first place, finding him to be a blowhard.

Bellino says he will proceed with legal action if an apology and retraction don’t come soon.

Someone must need money…????????????????https://t.co/M7K6yHVYtI — Anna Olvera Wells (@drkirishbeauty) June 29, 2018

And it sounds like Jim Bellino is no fan of Beador or Judge as, according to TMZ, he has suggested the women are “morally bankrupt” gossips. But the ladies are pushing back, suggesting that there is a reason that the Bellino divorce is so amicable — because it’s a farce. Judge says that Jim is divorcing Alexis for “fake and for legal reasons” related to his business.

Bellino has a list of demands from Judge and Beador, and it starts with the demand that they stop lying, and publish full retractions of their claims. If they don’t he’s planning to sue.

But fans of RHOC on social media are suggesting that Jim is looking for a payday in going after Housewives who have cash flow.

“Someone must need money.”

But here’s the curious part: Jim Bellino wants joint custody of his three children with Alexis, and he wants her to pay him spousal support. The court documents that reference the Bellino separation list “TBD” in the space for a date of separation. This is the second marriage for Alexis. who was married to her “college sweetheart” in 2002 and got divorced in 2004. Alexis married Jim in 2005 and they separated based on “irreconcilable differences.”