Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Uncertain About Having More Kids With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly reconsidering having any more children with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a June 29 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is uncertain about the future of her family with Tristan Thompson. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is having “mixed emotions” about planning for more children with the NBA star after he hurt her so badly the last time she was pregnant.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

“Khloe has a lot of mixed emotions about having more babies with Tristan right now. She is loving be a new mom, and enjoying her time with True, but the thought of getting pregnant again right away scares her. She has forgiven Tristan but she will never forget what he put her through. Having another baby with him would mean a major commitment and they are still going through the healing process.”

The sources goes on to say that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would both “love” to have a big family, but their relationship is just too shaky at the moment to make plans for another child.

“Both Khloe and Tristan would love a big family, but having another baby with him, with so much uncertainty surrounding their future, makes her tense. She wants to take things slow and needs more time before she goes into baby mode again.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have allegedly put the cheating scandal behind them and are now looking towards the future. However, it seems that while Khloe may be able to forgive, she won’t forget.

“Khloe and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy. There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

Only time will tell if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are able to fully move past the cheating scandal and have a bright future together, which more children to join baby True.