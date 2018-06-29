MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Discussing Cole Hamels Trade With Texas Rangers

Seattle is interested in acquiring Cole Hamels from the Rangers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Cole Hamels is going to be one of the most talked about starting pitching options ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year. After a few good seasons with the Texas Rangers, it appears that he could be on his way out of town if the right suitor came along. There is reportedly one team already discussing trade options for Hamels with the Rangers.

According to a report from Jon Morosi of Fox Sports, the Seattle Mariners have had trade discussions with the Rangers surrounding Hamels. Seattle would like to add more starting pitching to make a run at a playoff spot.

The report does state that, at this point in time, there is no indication of other teams that could be interested in Hamels.

Seattle is certainly an intriguing potential trade destination for Hamels. They are currently 51-31 and are in second place in the American League West division behind the Los Angeles Angeles. Adding a piece like Hamels would be a huge step in keeping them within striking distance of the division and a Wild Card spot.

Hamels has started 16 games this season for the Rangers, compiling a 4-6 record to go along with a 3.61 ERA. He is a 34-year-old veteran that is more than capable of being a go-to ace for the Marines late in the season and into the playoffs. Adding the kind of experience that he would bring to the mound would be big for the Mariners.

While Hamels does have a no-trade clause in his contract, Seattle is not on the list of teams that he can block a trade to. That would make coming to terms on a deal much easier for the two sides.

Sporting News has listed the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and Philadelphia Phillies as other potential landing spots for Hamels. A return to Philadephia would certainly be intriguing for the lefty starter, as he was at one point the face of that franchise a few years back.

Texas is expected to sell some of the veteran players after starting the season with a 36-46 record. They are not expecting to bounce back into playoff contention. Adrian Beltre is another veteran name that has surfaced in trade talks surrounding the Rangers.

Expect to hear more rumors about Hamels as the trade deadline continues to draw closer. Seattle will likely have competition to acquire Hamels, but for right now they certainly appear to be one of the top destinations for Hamels if the Rangers do decide to trade him.