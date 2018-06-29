‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, July 2: Hilary & Devon’s Devastating Pregnancy Nightmare

A missing heartbeat might spell doom for Hilary's dreams of motherhood.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 2, bring absolute heartbreak to Genoa City as Hilary and Devon get bad news at a doctor’s appointment. Plus, Billy takes yet another risk, Kyle pushes Summer’s buttons, and for some reason, Nick attempts yet another compromise with Victor.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) experience a nightmare the doctor has difficulty locating their baby’s heartbeat at a doctor’s appointment. Is this the end of her pregnancy, or does everything work out for now? Given that the Inquistr reported the actress finished her last day of filming this week, it could be the beginning of the end for the GC Buzz gossip queen.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) attempts to compromise with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to She Knows Soaps. Victor managed to tear Sharon down and get an arbitrator to award him temporary custody of Christian. However, now that Victor has health problems of his own plastered all over the news and he’s losing it on live TV, Nick knows this is his time to make a move to regain custody of his son.

Of course, Nick also tends to have a heart, so he may try to compromise with Victor. But, people who know Victor realize that The Moustache rarely compromises. Plus, Nick vowed to take away everything Victor holds dear, so perhaps this attempt at reaching some middle ground is merely a sideshow to keep Victor off his game.

Summer plays games with Billy today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/m6HOHR9bDJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 28, 2018

Speaking of Newmans, Summer (Hunter King) has her hands full, and while she’s wreaking havoc around Genoa City trying to become Phyllis 2.0, her ex, Kyle (Michael Mealor) pushes her buttons. That’s one thing exes are good for — knowing exactly how to set things off. He already got naked with her in the pool, then later went on a date, shocking Summer.

Now he’ll keep her guessing at work as well. It won’t be too long before she’s panting after him and begging him to get back together. Or, at least that’s what Kyle hopes to see.

Speaking of Summer, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a risk, and it could have something to do with his girlfriend Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) daughter. Phillis and Billy spiced things up in the bedroom recently, and they’re obviously having the best time. However, Summer sets her eyes on Billy, too, and she’s determined to cause trouble. Now, she’s in significant debt and she lures Billy into gambling again. Things are bound to go wrong.

Tune into CBS or POP on Monday to find out how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out.