NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors ‘Pushing’ To Sign Jamal Crawford In Free Agency

Golden State is reportedly very interested in signing Jamal Crawford in free agency.

Jamal Crawford may not as lethal as he once was, but there is no doubt that he is still capable of being a solid all-around bench scorer. After playing last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Crawford decided to opt out of his contract and test free agency. Now, it appears that there is a team with serious interest in signing him already.

According to a report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are “pushing” to sign Crawford this offseason in free agency. The report also mentioned that the Warriors showed interest in signing Crawford last offseason as well.

“Last year, a vouching from stars Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, and coach Steve Kerr, led to the Warriors taking a flyer on Nick Young. This year, an even stronger push is being made for Jamal Crawford. Green and Durant are already lobbying. Stephen Curry is on board. Some of the assistant coaches want him, too. It will be enough to get Myers on the phone with Crawford’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, when the free agency period begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday.”

Needless to say, Golden State is an intriguing fit for Crawford, who is playing in the final stages of his NBA career. He wants to compete for a title, which would make signing with the Warriors a very good decision.

During the 2017-18 season with the Timberwolves, Crawford ended up averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game. He shot 41.5 percent from the floor overall and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. Crawford’s game is beginning to age a bit, but he is still capable of being a solid role player for at least one more season.

At 38-years-old, signing with the Warriors would take a lot of pressure off of Crawford. He would still be able to come in and shoot the three a lot, but the pressure on him wouldn’t be there to be the primary bench scorer. Crawford would be able to relax a bit more than he has been able to over the past few seasons.

There will be other teams with interest in signing the veteran scorer as well this offseason. He has not been connected to other teams just yet, but it would be very surprising if he doesn’t hear from at least a few teams.

Expect to see Crawford and Golden State seriously discuss a deal this offseason. The players want Crawford there and he would be able to compete for a championship. Seems like a good fit for both sides.