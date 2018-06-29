‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Shares Stunning Photos From Her Family Vacation To Italy

Now that her show American Woman has officially launched on the Paramount Network, Kyle Richards can finally kick back and enjoy a little r&r with her family.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was busy on a press junket to promote her new show. In fact, the reality star was so busy with appearances and interviews that she was forced to miss out on her nephew, Barron Hilton’s, wedding in St. Barts.

“It’s only because she has tons of press to do and can’t get to St. Barts,” a source dished.

But now that things seem to be running smoothly, Richards was able to slip away from the hustle and bustle of Beverly Hills and kick back and relax with her family in one of the most picturesque places on the planet — Positano, Italy. Thus far, the 49-year-old has already shared a number of photos from her trip, including one of herself onboard a boat.

In the photo, the mother of four looks stunning as she strikes a pose at the bow of a boat. She certainly fits the part of an Italian tourist, donning a gorgeous blue and white long sleeved dress that ties at the waist. The dress just about hits the ground while Kyle can also be seen wearing a straw hat and a pair of shades. She also wears her dark locks straight and down.

Buongiorno ???????????? A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jun 27, 2018 at 2:58am PDT

So far, the photo that was posted two days ago has already received a ton of attention with over 47,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments. Many fans commented on how beautiful Richards looks in the snapshot while countless other fans chimed in to let Kyle know that she definitely deserved a getaway following all of the work on her show.

“Love your outfit, my favorite house wife, love following your vacay!!!”

“Enjoy girl! I was there on a private yacht for a week and love it,” another wrote.

“Stunning!! Your family is one of my favorites,” one more gushed.

Taking it all in…???????? A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

Another sweet photo from the trip shows Kyle’s youngest daughter, Portia, “taking it all in” as she also poses for a photo onboard the boat. Portia took a page out of her mom’s book, wearing a colorful beach coverup and a pair of round shades as she strikes a pose. That photo has also gained a lot of attention from Richards’ two-million-plus followers with over 75,000 likes as well as 750 plus comments.

Can’t wait to see more photos from Kyle’s amazing trip!