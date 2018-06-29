Hilaria Baldwin Flaunts Weight Loss In Underwear Workout Video

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her impressive post-pregnancy weight loss while working out in a bra and panties in an Instagram video.
Hilaria, a yoga teacher and mom of four, has regained her willowy pre-baby bikini body just six weeks postpartum, thanks to diet and exercise.
In the video clip, Baldwin lifts light weights to tone her arm muscles while standing in a squat position that works her thighs and glutes.
Judging by her fit bikini body, it’s hard to believe Hilaria just had a baby. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin has credited a mostly vegan diet and daily workouts for her rapid post-baby weight loss.
‘I Do Some Exercise Every Day’
During each of her pregnancies, Hilaria exercised every day, alternating between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting, as the Inquisitr previously reported. “I do some exercise every day,” she said.
It helped that Baldwin did not gain an excessive amount of weight during her four pregnancies. Ideally, women should gain 25 to 35 pounds while pregnant, according to Medline.
During her pregnancies, she ate some fish for extra protein, but generally sticks to a mostly vegan or vegetarian diet.
Romeo is 6 weeks today! I just came back from a run and am red in the face, tired, and my hair is ????????????????. Dying to get in the shower before my kids come home from a play date. Quick bathroom workouts have become some of my favs. Here is an arm workout. I lift 5lbs. Wide second position (you can stand upright if you prefer). 5 full curls, 5 lower range (up to 90 degrees), 5 upper (down to 90 degrees). Keep your elbows by your sides. You can see that mine are swinging a bit (not good), but we all need to improve, yes? And this mama is tired but showing up! #wegotthis2018 (oh yes, and the outfit…think of it as a bikini if you are offended….jumping in the shower now!)
“I became a vegetarian when I was 5,” Hilaria revealed on her Instagram post. “I gave up dairy when I was 20, because I was a dancer and having a lot of injuries. I was told by a bunch of people to just try to get dairy out of my body for two weeks. I felt so much better and never went back.”
Abs! Getting my core back in shape post baby…10 of each and do daily. 45 seconds of abs goes a long way ❤️❤️❤️ #wegotthis2018 ps…for the outfit comments: my purpose is to show that it is a process to get back into shape. You can see my stomach that is still going down after having a baby and the cellulite in my legs. I don’t use any filter. I know so many people wait to show their bodies until they are back in shape. I want to teach people that it’s a process. And one we should not be ashamed of. I also take these videos in spare moments and this is what was happening. If it helps you to see the process, great…if not, unfollow. I have a zero tolerance policy for bullying. Whether that be at others or at me.
Baldwin said people ask her all the time how she lost weight so quickly after each baby. The lifelong health and fitness fanatic says the secret is moderation and a sensible approach to eating.
Hilaria says she eats desserts, snacks, and pasta like everyone else, but doesn’t overeat. Not overindulging all the time helps her enjoy each meal that much more, she said.
9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018
“People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert,” she said. “They assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most.”
Baldwin says exercise doesn’t require an expensive gym membership, fancy workout clothes, or rigorous two-hour sweat sessions.
Anyone can do a few sit-ups, squats, lunges, and leg lifts at home in their bedroom wearing pajamas. The key, Hilaria underscores, is to be consistent and make activity a part of your daily life.