South Carolina Woman Who Hassled Black Kids At A Pool Party Has Been Fired From Her Job

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel has been given the nickname #PoolPatrolPaula

The South Carolina woman who hassled and allegedly assaulted African American teenagers at a pool has been fired from her job, Yahoo Lifestyle is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel found herself in hot water this week after a weekend incident at a community swimming pool in South Carolina. She was caught on video hassling black teenagers, calling them “punks” and telling them they “didn’t belong.”

“Get out! Get out now! There are three numbers I can dial: 9-1-1. Get out. Little punks.”

The teens, according to police who later investigated, were “polite” and “respectful,” saying “Yes ma’am” and leaving without a fuss. Stephanie, however, allegedly slapped one of the teens, a 15-year-old, as he was leaving.

Things got worse for Sebby-Strempel when the cops showed up at her home on Monday. She allegedly fought with officers, pushing one into a wall and injuring his knee, and allegedly biting another.

She’s been charged with one count of third-degree assault and two counts of assaulting, beating, or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.

In addition to her legal problems, it now appears that Stephanie has been let go from her job.

As is often the case with public-shaming viral videos like this, internet detectives did some digging and found out that she was a sales representative for direct-sales cosmetics line Ronan + Fields.

Drs Rodan and Fields this is who is working for you ! Shame ladies ! We must be better ! Don’t hire racist sexual abusers ! I don’t use your products, but if I did , I would no longer purchase them ! https://t.co/AjQMuyEqfW — Dorie (@DorieRogers) June 27, 2018

In fact, it appears that Stephanie Sebby-Strempel is most certainly not the type of person Rodan + Fields wants working for them. In a first statement released to the media, the company pointed out that Stephanie was not an employee of the company but an independent contractor. Further, it promised to “reach out” to her in order to “reiterate our corporate values.”

However, the social media community largely found that too lenient, and after a while, the cosmetics.

“In accordance with our policies and after assessing statements from law enforcement, this Independent Consultant is no longer affiliated with Rodan + Fields.”

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel is the latest person to be publicly-shamed on social media – and to earn a hashtag and a derisive name in the process – for bad behavior in public. For example, you may remember the case of #PermitPatty, the San Francisco woman who threatened to call the police on a young African American girl for selling water without a permit. Alsion Ettel (her real name) has found herself out of a job after most of the dispensaries that sold her cannabis products have dropped her line.