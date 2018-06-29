Chance The Rapper Confirms Forthcoming Projects With Kanye West And Childish Gambino

In the two years since the massive success of his 2016 tape Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper has remained fairly quiet on the musical front. Aside from a few choice feature spots, as well as the release in 2017 and subsequent re-release in 2018 of his collaborative Christmas album with singer Jeremih, Chance has not released any full bodies of work in the vein of the others he’s done in the past two years.

However, this all could be subject to change sooner rather than later, with Chance confirming to Peter Rosenberg on Complex’s Open Late show that he has two separate collaborative projects coming, one with legendary rapper Kanye West and another with close friend Childish Gambino.

In a report published by Pitchfork, Chance told Rosenberg that “I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m going to do a seven-track with Ye.” Seeming very nonchalant in his reveal.

The artist also added (in relation to the Gambino project) that “We’ve got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.”

According to Chance, Kanye and he plan to begin the work on their join album sometime in July. Although there is no slated beginning or end time for the Gambino project, fans can assume this one has been in the works for quite a while, given the two rapper’s previous collaborative efforts and years of teasing that they would release a full-length joint effort at some point.

Most recently, Chance brought out Gambino, real name Donald Glover, to perform his hit song “This Is America” during an Open Mike Chicago event. The two have worked together several times in the past, and last year Glover said a collaborative mixtape between the two famed lyricists would “probably happen.”

If the seven-track project with West also turns out to come together, it would most likely follow a similar ideology as the five albums West has already been a part of this summer, all of which are formatted in a similar fashion.

In a weekly roll-out over the course of the past month, West delivered to the world five different albums from various artists under the G.O.O.D. Music imprint, including Pusha T’s Daytona, West’s Ye, Cudi and West’s Kids See Ghosts, Nas’ Nasir, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E.

No release date has been announced for either of Chance’s new projects, but fans could only hope that both album’s plans will come to fruition soon.