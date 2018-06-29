Ariana Grande Wears Black Bra, Pete Davidson Dons Mask As Couple Goes On PDA-Filled Shopping Date

The couple always appear to be having fun lately, and the NYC date shows they are super-infatuated with one another.

Cute couple alert! Ariana Grande and beau Pete Davidson were spotted out and about packing on the PDA while shopping with friends Thursday in New York City. The freshly-engaged duo held hands and looked like they were thoroughly enjoying each other’s company during the shopping excursion, too. Both wore unique black outfits, with the petite beauty sporting an eye-catching tiny black bra top. Hoodie-wearing Davidson went incognito at times in a mask with blue patterns, reports People.

Ariana Grande and the 24-year-old comedian were caught kissing during the Big Apple shopping trip, and romantic photos also circulated of a mask-less Davidson kissing the former Nickelodeon star as she leaned toward him to grab the smooch. Ariana reportedly stepped out later in the day in a short Louis Vuitton mini skirt with matching kitty ears.

The sweet moments caught between the two happened during a break in Davidson’s schedule from Saturday Night Live that is filmed in New York City. What’s more, the images of Ariana and Pete seemingly point toward a long and loving future in store for the song/lovebirds. In fact, romance is brewing so fast between the two that it’s rumored that they have moved into a new luxe-apartment in Manhattan.

New Photos of @ArianaGrande with Pete Davidson spotted at New York ♡. pic.twitter.com/FqStrpnrMC — Ariana Unofficial (@AGrande_Buteraa) June 29, 2018

The Inquisitr reported this week that Ariana Grande and Peter Davidson celebrated her 25th birthday with her brother and friends in a birthday bash that started early Monday. During the birthday celebration that the singer posted on an Instagram Video Thursday, Ariana showed off some killer dance moves before inviting Davidson to join her. The talented couple also belted out some karaoke tunes in a private room at Frames Bowling Lounge.

Peter Davidson, who sometimes raps during Saturday Night Live skits, showed off his skills during the birthday event by rapping to “Superman“ by Eminem. Grande performed a solo, too, and she sang “Love on Top“ by Beyoncé when it came to her turn. The karaoke cuties also performed a duet during the birthday celebration, choosing to sing “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence together.

ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO — xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018

Ariana Grande previously announced that she and Davidson were officially a couple on Instagram. Meanwhile, Davidson confirmed that he was one of the luckiest men in the world in an interview given to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

The pair most likely met on the set of a 2016 SNL performance when Ariana Grande performed a host/musical guest combination on the long-running show. The actor and comedian joined Ariana on stage at the end and asked her, “Do you want to smoke some pot or something?” “Something” is right because the bold move may have impressed the “No Tears Left to Cry“ singer enough to go for it, and they’ve been all smiles ever since.

Fans will be happy to know that Ariana Grande’s fourth album, Sweetener, is scheduled to be released through Republic Records on August 17, 2018. On the other hand, Peter Davidson will be starring in the movie, Going Places, which is in post-production right now.