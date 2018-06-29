Choir Teacher Christine Lee Funk Sentenced To Prison For Having Sex With Student, Sending Racy Pictures

Christine Lee Funk, 32, is facing some jail time after an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the NY Post, the former Mendota Heights high school teacher went to trial where she faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after having a relationship with a 17-year-old student. Originally, Funk was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact but ended up pleading guilty to just one count while the other two were dismissed.

The troubled teacher was sentenced to six months in prison and a Dakota County District Court judge also ordered Funk to serve 10 years of probation following her stint in jail. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press also reports that Christine must register as a predatory offender.

“Sexual abuse of a student by a teacher is deeply disturbing conduct. We are pleased to have brought Ms. Funk to justice for this criminal conduct,” County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement.

Funk used to be a choir teacher at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, Minnesota before she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the publication, the 32-year-old had sex with her 17-year-old student on at least three occasions. Additionally, Funk sent the underaged student semi-nude photos as well as inappropriate text messages. All three sexual instances occurred in February of 2017, with one at the high school, another at Funk’s Hennepin County residence, and the third in a car outside of the student’s home.

Christine Lee Funk, a former high school choir teacher in Minnesota, was sentenced to six months behind bars for having sex with an underage teenage student. https://t.co/CxhELtYlxj — Border Narcotics (@BorderNarcotics) June 29, 2018

Funk was first arrested in February of 2017 on suspicion of possessing child pornography. She was later released without posting bail as the police conducted an investigation. At that time, Funk was put on leave from her teaching job and school officials told parents that there was no “ongoing risk to any student or employee.” Soon after, Funk resigned from her job at the school.

Originally, the student denied having sex with Funk, saying that it was all just a “fantasy.” But after the investigation began and police started to uncover the photos and text messages, he acknowledged that they did indeed engage in sexual intercourse at least three times.

And Funk’s controversial relationship is not the first one that has made headlines in recent weeks. According to Breitbart, 34-year-old Marselia Anthony Smith was arrested for having sexual encounters with a 14-year-old victim at Dunedin Highland Middle School in Clearwater, Florida. According to the report, Smith had sex with the student multiple times at school and again at his apartment.

He was arrested on May 31.