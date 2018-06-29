Democratic socialist candidate who upset incumbent and established party figure Joe Crowley was quick to take on the American President following her win.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show last night, the winner of a recent Democratic primary race publicly called out President Trump according to Newsweek. A relative political unknown, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled out a major upset victory in New York’s 14th congressional district on Tuesday, defeating Joe Crowley – a man who has served ten terms in congress and is considered to be a high-ranking House Democrat.

President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the campaign of Mr. Crowley, laying some of the blame for his defeat on Crowley’s poor attitude towards the administration, admonishing the long-serving Democrat to show more respect in the future.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

When asked by Stephen Colbert about her response to the President’s verdict on Tuesday’s electoral outcome, Ocasio-Cortez was quick to imply that the President may have jumped from the frying pan and into the fire.

“Well, you know, the president is from Queens, and with all due respect—half of my district is from Queens—I don’t think he knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said to the late night host.

President Trump is also a native New Yorker from Queens, much like Crowley. The districts therein are solidly blue, however, and Trump did not fare particularly well there in terms of the popular vote in these areas. Spanning both the Bronx and Queens, the results of the 2016 election in these neighborhoods told a different tale from the national portrait, Hillary Clinton having won 870, 866 votes to Trump’s 187, 138.

It does not appear that the Republicans believe they have equal footing in the contest for Ocasio-Cortez’s district, with her right-leaning challenger — a Mr. Anthony Pappas — having yet to file formal paperwork for the campaign contributions in order to fund his campaign.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez has signaled that she would support a move to impeach President Trump, according to past reports by Newsweek.

“I would support impeachment,” she told reporters at CNN. “I think that we have the grounds to do it.”

Specifically citing the Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officers from receiving gifts from foreign governments while holding office, Ocasio-Cortez believes she, and other Democrats, can find an avenue for impeachment based on his real estate holdings, particularly in the hospitality industry.

Known for her aggressive activism, including a recent instance where she publicly confronted Customs and Border Patrol officers over the recent migrant child crisis, Ocasio-Cortez is widely regarded as a rejection of “safe” and “familiar” Democratic party politics and politicians writ large, a sign of growing discontent of the grassroots with their elected officials as reported by The Guardian.

The child detention camps are here – I confronted the border officers myself. Using their names, I told them exactly what they are responsible for. One of them made eye contact with me.

I spoke directly to him.

I saw his sense of guilt.

We can dismantle this.#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/QLyc9MAnkt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 24, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s platform was far to the left of her opponent’s own planks, CNN reports, with the young woman making strident demands for universal health care, the abolition of ICE, and a federal jobs guarantee. Ocasio-Cortez is an organizer for and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Before making her historic run, she worked as a server and bartender.