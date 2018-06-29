Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Loves That She’s A ‘Cougar’

For Kortney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, his older girlfriend is tops in his book, and she should’ve made the Maxim Hot 100 list this year.

According to a report from The Hollywood Gossip, Bendjima appreciates the elder Kardashian’s cougar ways. The two share quite an age difference. Kardashian, a 39-year-old mother of three, started dating the 25-year-old model possibly as long ago as 2016 when, according to Women’s Health, they met in Paris, France around the time her sister, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint.

They’ve certainly been hot and heavy lately and enjoyed plenty of fun vacation time together — enjoying relaxing trips together in April, May, and June. Currently, the couple is on vacation in Capri, Italy, and they’re sharing amazing pictures with fans who love to live vicariously through their photos.

A source told Hollywood Life that Bendjima loves his intimate relationship with Kardashian and that they have “hot cougar sex.” The source said, “Younes is having the best sex of his life with Kourtney. He thinks she looks amazing and much younger than her actual age. Younes loves being with an older woman because Kourtney is more experienced and more comfortable with her body than any other woman he has ever been intimate with. They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together.”

giorno e notte @capripalace A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

The pair often takes time on their vacations together away from Kardashian’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They spend plenty of time enjoying each other and living life to the fullest even with the children are around.

It makes sense that the oldest Kardashian sister is past the hangups that women in Bendjima’s age group he’s dated in the past may have because she’s already been there and done that in her life. Many times women gain confidence with age, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appears to have that in spades despite the rocky relationship she experienced with her children’s father, Scott Disick, or perhaps, that relationship helped her overcome those types of things.

In her latest Instagram stories, the reality TV star showed breathtaking scenery featuring stunning Italian mountains and beautiful waters and boats. There’s no doubt she’s living the good life in Italy.

The younger model is also showing off the countryside and amazing yachts they’re using for outings on his Insta story. For now, they are going strong and showing no signs of slowing things down between them as Kardashian approaches her upcoming 40th birthday.