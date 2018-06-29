Heidi Klum Shows Off Insane Abs In Topless Magazine Cover

At 45-years-old, supermodel Heidi Klum is still smokin’.

In a recent photo on her Instagram account, the America’s Got Talent judge shared her cover for an upcoming issue of Ocean Drive Magazine. But this particular image was not your typical magazine cover as Klum actually graces the front page topless. In the photo, the mother of four stands to the side as fans are treated to a side-profile of her stunning figure.

Klum looks like she has been putting in a lot of work at the gym as her toned abs are clearly the star of the snapshot. Heidi covers her breasts with her hands, obviously to keep them from being exposed to the world. On the bottom, Klum rocks a bikini bottom that ties on the sides. In true supermodel fashion, Heidi wears her highlighted hair down and slightly curled as she flashes her pearly whites for the camera. Within just two hours of posting, Klum’s followers have already given the sexy picture plenty of attention with over 39,000 likes in addition to 290 plus comments.

Many of her nearly 5 million followers commented on the photo to let Heidi know that she is basically the most beautiful woman that they have ever seen while countless other fans applauded Heidi on her flawless figure, and rightfully so.

“I don’t think you get back to your fan’s but you are so beautiful and a amazing person.”

“U r absolutely stunning,” another wrote.

“Look the same 20 years ago when we meant!! Keep rolling on Heidi,” one more chimed in.

It turns out, this is definitely not the first time that the supermodel has gone topless. In fact, Heidi sat down for an interview with Ocean Drive Magazine, where she shared that when it comes to sunbathing, less is more.

“I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing. So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom.”

The German model also dished to the publication that she grew up being free and comfortable with her own body and that is why she has such a carefree approach to being in the buff.

“I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We’d go to nude beaches. We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans,” she says.

You can catch Heidi on America’s Got Talent this summer on NBC.