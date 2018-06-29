M. Night Shyamalan Unloads ‘Glass’ Poster on Twitter, Get A Look At The Sequel To ‘Unbreakable’ & ‘Split’

'Glass', the most recent offering coming from controversial director M. Night Shyamalan, is set to release early next year in box offices worldwide.

Following the comeback-kid story that was the financial and critical success of his film Split two years ago, screenwriter and director M. Night Shyamalan today released a promotional poster giving fans a first look at the next true sequel in the saga spurred on by 2000’s Unbreakable, Collider reports, in the form of a film entitled Glass. With a current theatrical release date landing sometime in January of next year, there is certainly a great deal of positive buzz building surrounding the project.

It seems to be perfect timing, fortuitous for the director, that the market is very hot for superhero stories at the moment. The immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reinforced the notion that audiences are craving more cape and cowl narratives, though Glass will surely eschew some of the grandiose theatrics common to the comic-book stories in favor of something darker and more cerebral.

Bruce Willis will return, reprising his role as security guard and ex-athlete David Dunn, the namesake nearly-invincible man from the first film in what is now emerging to be a potential franchise. Co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard will also be stepping forward to portray their original roles.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here’s the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018

The poster for Glass utilizes vivid color and mirrored imagery to double down on the symbolism frequently peppered throughout the story so far. The Beast is present, normalized and anonymous under a green hue. David Dunn is seemingly institutionalized, wearing what appears to be a basic prison uniform, colored a burnt yellow. And on the left, Mr. Glass, seated in a wheelchair when grounded in reality, standing ostentatiously and with a pensive countenance in the reflection beneath his chair.

Shyamalan has led a storied career thus far, with many highs and lows carved into the milieu along the way. Seeing initial success in the extremely well-received The Six Sense prior to the turn of the millennium in 1999, Shyamalan would go on to host a parade of box office hits including 2000’s Unbreakable, 2002’s Signs, and 2004’s The Village.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

After that, his stride started to flag, at least as far as critics and audiences were concerned. The Lady in the Water underperformed at release and only succeeded in driving about $42 million in domestic revenue according to Box Office Mojo. While his next two films, The Happening and The Last Airbender, did make money domestically and internationally – drawing $163 million and $320 million respectively – they were largely considered critical failures, particularly the latter which won a number of Razzies.

Artistic and visually arresting, the film’s poster promises another highly-anticipated entry in an encouraging return to form, drawing from Shyamalan’s earlier repertoire.