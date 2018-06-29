Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Legs In Gorgeous, Sparking Versace Dress

'She is slaying this look!!'

Is there anything that Kim Kardashian can’t pull off?

In her latest Instagram post, the mother of three absolutely sizzles in pink. The 37-year-old wowed her fans with a snapshot of herself sitting in a black SUV with her legs sticking out of the vehicle and hitting the pavement. Kardashian dons a two-toned Versace gown with a light pink top and the bottom a gorgeous and shimmery pink, just a shade darker than the top. The dress has slits at the side to perfectly showcase Kim’s tanned and toned legs.

Mrs. West wears her hair in long, dark braids as she has been doing frequently in recent weeks. Of course, her face has a fresh coat of makeup, perhaps from her KKW Beauty collection, and she pairs her pink dress with a pair of black heels that tie all the way up to her calf. It comes as no shock that Kim’s legion of 113 million plus followers have already given the beautiful photo a ton of attention with over 2.1 million likes and 13,000 comments within just hours of posting.

Of course a few fans were quick to comment on the photo to gush over how stunning the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on her chic ensemble. A few other Kardashian followers simply commented with the flame emoji to signify that Kim is absolutely smokin’ in this particular picture.

“She is slaying this look!!”

“I don’t care what the haters say I absolutely love the braids and the sparkle of course,” another fan wrote.

“Owwww pretty I love. This beautiful picture of you, you’re too hot,” one more gushed.

The photo comes just hours after the Inquisitr shared that the Kardashian klan have parted ways with their longtime makeup artist and Kardashian BFF, Joyce Bonelli. Many fans know Joyce from the sister’s Instagram posts and from her appearances on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she had actually been doing Kim and her sisters’ makeup before they were uber famous.

But despite the family’s close relationship with the platinum blonde artist, it’s been reported that the girls have cut ties with Bonelli both permanently and personally. The family doesn’t speak with Bonelli anymore and she hasn’t been doing their makeup for months. In the past, Bonelli gushed over her close relationship with the family in an interview with Pret-a-Reporter.

“I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much. It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. After they started their show, people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again. There’s been so much that’s happened. Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way.”

Supposedly, everyone in the Kardashian/ Jenner camp has also unfollowed Bonelli on Instagram. Fans can only wonder what went awry.