Selena Gomez Recalls Being Very Protective About Her Parents’ Dating Life

Selena Gomez is admitting that she used to test the people who were dating her parents because she was protective of her mother and father.

Gomez, the singer and actress who is gearing up to star in the animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, plays the daughter of Count Dracula who is apprehensive about the new woman in her father’s life. While promoting the film which premieres in theaters on July 13, 25-year-old Gomez told Entertainment Tonight that she was once very cautious about accepting the people that her divorced parents were dating.

“I like to say [that I have] decent discernment. But I come from a separated family, so I used to get very [protective] over my parents when they would date,” she revealed in an ET report Friday.

The 25-year-old entertainer was born to teenage parents who divorced when she was five years old. When she saw her parents dating new people throughout the years, Gomez admitted that she would “give them a little test.”

Selena’s dad Ricardo Gomez and mother Amanda Teefey ended up getting married after some time and had more children. Now, she is the big sister to five-year-old Gracie Teefey and three-year-old Victoria Gomez.

These days, it seems Selena’s mother who goes by Mandy Teefey is more concerned with her daughter’s love life. Teefey, a co-producer on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, says she wants to see her daughter dating a man who is family oriented, understands her lifestyle and has a sense of humor.

While Teefey said she takes the gossip surrounding her daughter’s love life with “a grain of salt,” she told PEOPLE that she empathizes with Selena dating in the entertainment industry.

“I empathize with her a lot because could you imagine trying to find someone who isn’t in this business that understands, they’re gonna read she’s cheating every five minutes on them? That’s a special person,” Selena’s mother said earlier this month. “I want them to care about her and not the fame and not trying to sell things or become something.”

While it is unclear whether Selena is interested in dating anybody right now, June has been a busy month for her. The singer released a new video for her song “Back to You” and also spent time traveling to places like Italy with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie.

Now, she is on the promo trail for her new animated film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.