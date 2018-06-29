Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Hold Hands, Look In Love At Friends’ Pre-Engagement Party

Jonas is 10 years her junior.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially together and it appears as though their relationship is heating up.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Priyanka has already met the Jonas family in recent weeks. And last week, the 35-year-old actress arrived in India with her beau, Nick Jonas, so that he could meet her mother, Madhu, and also enjoy a little getaway together. According to People, they all had dinner together last Friday and as they left the restaurant, they were surrounded by security personnel as fans were hoping to catch a quick glimpse of the pair together.

As of last night, the couple continued their tour of India, this time attending one of Chopra’s friends’ pre-engagement party together. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair holding hands and looking totally in love as they were all smiles for most of the event. The 35-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting red dress with gold, sequined detailing. Chopra wore her hair down and curly and matched her bright red lipstick perfectly to her dress. To complete the ensemble, Chopra wore two gold bracelets on her right wrist.

Jonas looked incredibly dapper as he walked alongside his leading lady. The 25-year-old wore a tailored navy suit with a white button-down shirt. The Jonas Brothers star completed his look with a pair of shiny black shoes and a gold watch. For most of the evening, it appeared as Jonas kept a watchful eye on Chopra, helping her as she walked so that she wouldn’t trip on her gown.

Last week, the couple went public with their relationship when Jonas posted a video of Chopra on his Instagram story. In the video, Chopra walks toward Jonas with a huge smile on her face. She wears a matching checkered crop top and maxi skirt with her hair in a low ponytail, and a pair of hoop earrings. Jonas simply captioned the video “Her” along with a heart eye emoji.

And with their 10-year age difference, Jonas has made it no secret in the past that he likes to date older women. According to Us Weekly, Jonas has also been linked to older women like Kate Hudson and Delta Goodman. A source dished that Jonas loves to date women who are mature like him and he usually dates out of his age bracket for that reason.

“People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry. Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see more sweet posts as their relationship progresses.