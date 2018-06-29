Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Lands First Book Deal Meeting At Age 10

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme may have inherited her mother’s entrepreneurial and boss-lady attitude, and from the looks of it, the pre-teen may have just landed her first big deal. As it’s being reported by People, the 48-year-old mother of two, shared a sweet video of herself and her daughter on her Instagram Story on Thursday in which she and the 10-year-old were seen riding in a car together on their way to a very important business meeting.

“It’s a very special day. Emme and I are off to our very first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book,” Lopez told her 76 million followers.

While one meeting might be more than enough for most aspiring authors and writers, the pint-sized author had several lined up that day.

“We’re excited — we have three meetings today,” Lopez revealed. The caption in the video reads, “Emme’s first meeting.”

The “On The Floor” singer also shared a photo of her daughter holding up a binder with her book idea with the title “Lord Help Me!” written on it. Lopez showed support for her daughter adding the hashtag #lordhelpme to her caption.

The Shades of Blue actress shares a daughter Emme and twin son, Maximilian, 10, with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony. Instagram.com/JLo

The two separated in 2014, and although they are no longer together, the parents continue to support each other and their children. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, Anthony recently joined Lopez and her current boyfriend baseball star Alex Rodriguez at their daughter Emme’s dance recital earlier this month. The trio was joined by Max and Rodriguez’s two children, 10-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Natasha Alexander.

The proud mom documented the special night on her Instagram stories, shown helping the three girls with their makeup.

“On call makeup artist!!!” the singer captioned one shot.

Rodriguez also shared a video of the car ride to the event, where Lopez was caught lip-syncing Rick Springfield’s classic “Jessie’s Girl” while Max made silly faces behind her.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Lopez said that despite the lyrical content of her latest song — “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring” — she and Rodriguez are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We have to take our time,” she explained. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time, and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

The 48-year-old continued, “Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”