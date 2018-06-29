‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach, Tori Roloff Buy Dream Home

They've sold their starter house to move into a place with room enough to expand their family.

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have purchased their second home, a lavish five-bedroom upgrade after selling their starter home, according to records obtained by Radar Online.

The reality show couple has spent $560,000 on the new house according to the official listing on Trulia. The home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living rooms, and a pool. The home also has a spacious front porch and patio. The TLC stars sold their old starter home for $429,500 according to Radar.

Although they are moving into more spacious digs, the couple is still reportedly still living only 10 minutes away from the Roloff family farm, according to Radar. The home had only been on the market a month before the couple snapped it up on May 23, 2018.

Tori and Zach wed in 2016 and revealed on the latest season of Little People Big World that they are looking to expand their family by trying for a second baby. The couple is already parents to one son, Jackson.

Tori Roloff posted a sweet photo on her Instagram story, which led fans to believe a pregnancy announcement will happen sooner than later. She shared a selfie where she’s holding Jackson and one of her friend’s babies in her lap at the same time.

She penned, “Just the two best friends.” Following, in smaller text, she followed with, “I could totally have a second kid.”

Radar recently reported that the couple is moving to the bigger home because they are planning to expand their family.

“It’s a ton of work taking care of a child, but it’s very rewarding,” Zach Roloff said in the June 19 episode of Little People, Big World. “Being a dad’s been great. Jackson’s the cutest little thing. I would love to have, like, a little pack. I definitely want to have more kids.”

Tori revealed in the clip that she was on board for expanding their family, but not without one condition. She wanted to get a dog first.

The reality star regularly posts updated photos of her son and gushes over the gift of motherhood to her followers. Tori said in a recent Instagram post where she shared a sweet photo with Jackson, “Today was a much needed mommy and Jackson day date! I got him all to myself today, and we went to the beach! We walked around town, ate ice cream, biked on the beach, napped on the beach, and laughed all day. I love being this kids mama. He is a true gift. Thanks for hangin all day, Bud!”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC.