Kardashian Sisters Reportedly Split From Longtime Makeup Artist & Friend Joyce Bonelli

Over the course of their show, fans have come to see just how close the Kardashian/Jenner clan get with their staff and a slew of employees that help keep the family thriving. On Kylie Jenner’s spin-off show, Life of Kylie, we saw just how close Kylie got with her personal assistant Victoria Villaroel Gamero, going as far as helping plan the surprise engagement of her friend to her now fiance, Marco Lobo. And on a recent season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers watched as Kim had to awkwardly confront her sister Kourtney and her personal assistant Stephanie after learning that the two had gotten a bit too close for her liking.

Over the years, viewers and fans have also seen longtime makeup artist and close friend of the family, Joyce Bonelli, glamming up the sisters and hanging out with the girls on a regular basis. Despite their close relationship with the platinum blonde artist, it’s been reported that the Kardashian/Jenner clan have cut ties with Bonelli permanently and personally.

According to a report by Us Weekly, a source told the media outlet that “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” and that “she hasn’t worked for them for months.” The dramatic firing of Bonelli comes as a huge shock to fans of the show as Bonelli has been working with the Kardashians since the start of their show and last year was even quoted as saying that they “text every other day” and “they’re like my sisters.”

The outlet also went on to report that despite what’s being called an “amicable” and friendly split, the sisters and Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq have also decided to unfollow the mother of three on social media.

“They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore,” the source added.

The 36-year-old is said to be currently working on beauty line of her own, according to a report by Daily Mail. Regardless of the unexpected parting, Bonelli continues to share photos and posts of her and the sisters on her Instagram–even though none of them have liked or even commented back.

On Wednesday, Bonelli posted a throwback photo of her and Khloe wishing her a Happy Birthday, assuring her that there was no bad blood between them. Although tagged, the new mom of one did not reciprocate in showing any kind of love back or even thank Bonelli. Over the past few weeks, the makeup artist has also posted photos in honor of Kim’s daughter North’s birthday and a throwback with Kylie Jenner, but the sisters have not responded at all.

While the split appears to be awkward, this is not the first time the family has had to part ways with a beloved staff member.

Back in April 2017, it was revealed that the sisters had all fired their stylist Monica Rose who initially started working with Kim 10 years ago.

Reports at the time revealed that Khloé was considering suing Monica for reasons unknown, but she later took to her Twitter in a string of mysterious tweets that implied that Rose might have been stealing from the girls.

Earlier in the year, Kim also gave her assistant Stephanie the ax over what was said to be “professional differences” the two had. Since being let go, the two have since reconciled, and Stephanie was even spotted this week at Khloe’s 34th birthday celebration on Wednesday.