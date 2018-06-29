Jim Bellino Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador After ‘Juicy Scoop’ Interview

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador could be sued.

Jim Bellino wasn’t happy when he heard Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s comments about his recent divorce filing.

Just over a week after Jim filed for dissolution of marriage from estranged wife Alexis Bellino, TMZ has confirmed threats of legal action against his former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

On June 29, Jim is ready to sue Tamra and Shannon and sent off legal letters to both of them after learning that Tamra had publicly said he was a “shady mother****er” who’s on his way to jail. Jim also slammed Tamra in his legal letter for suggesting that his divorce filing from Alexis may be fake “for legal reasons.”

In Jim’s letter to Shannon, Alexis’ estranged husband noted that she had lied about the closing of his trampoline business and falsely proclaimed that “people get paralyzed… apparently that happened” in his place of business.

Jim also reveals in his letters that the statements made by Tamra and Shannon are not only damaging and “morally corrupt,” but also potentially damaging to his three children, and demands the ladies stop lying about him and issue apologies for making the statements they did.

Tamra and Shannon appeared on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, earlier this week.

If Tamra and Shannon refuse to shut their mouths and apologize, Jim is ready to take them to court.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made shocking claims against a number of the husbands of the Real Housewives of Orange County and at one point, Tamra lashed out at Doug McLaughlin, husband of her former co-star Lydia McLaughlin, slamming him as gay and encouraging him to “come out of the closet.”

Because of Tamra’s shocking statement about Doug, she’s been facing tons of backlash on Twitter. As fans of the reality show will recall, Tamra threw an absolute fit after Vicki Gunvalson repeated a rumor about her own husband, Eddie Judge, being gay and actually demanded she be fired for taking such horrible aim at his sexuality. Now, fans are labeling the mother of four as hypocritical and demanding to know why she would turn around and do what Vicki did to her to Lydia.

Tamra also labeled Peggy Sulahian’s husband, Diko Sulahian, as a “little b***h” during the show.

To see more of Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.