Bill Cosby ‘Dying’ And ‘Planning Own Funeral’ After Sex Crimes Sentencing, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The disgraced comedian awaits sentencing on three counts of sexual assault, scheduled for September 2018.

Bill Cosby is allegedly “dying” and “planning his own funeral” after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault on April 26, 2018, according to Radar Online. Cosby is currently under house arrest.

Radar Online reported that Cosby is preparing for the end of his life as he awaits sentencing on September 25. The site stated that doctors gave him a “chilling death diagnosis” and that the former beloved comedian “plans to beat his looming prison sentence by dying.”

The site reported that the 81-year-old has also rewritten his will, making new revisions and, according to Radar, cutting out all “traitors.” He is also allegedly planning his funeral and selling off family heirlooms.

“Doctors are telling the family now is a good time for him to ‘get his affairs in order,’ which is code for ‘prepare to die!'” said a source close to Cosby to Radar.

“He’s deteriorating — not eating regularly, not moving much and has signs of major health problems!” alleges the source. Radar also reported that the former comic is also “suffering from hemiplegic migraines — a rare condition that comes with stroke-like symptoms, including speech difficulties, vision problems, confusion and temporary paralysis that can last several days!”

Radar also alleges that although the former Cosby Show star’s wife Camille Cosby stood by her husband at the trial, she has reportedly left him following his conviction. The site alleges Mrs. Cosby has since fled to the couple’s Massachusetts farm with the couple’s adult children.

“Since his wife ditched him, he’s shedding family heirlooms,” said a source to the website.

Cosby has fired his entire legal team, including attorney Tom Mesereau, ahead of his Sept. 25 sentencing alleges Radar. The site claims that the comic is “angry” according to a source, citing that his legal team “let him down.” Radar reported Cosby’s new attorney is Joseph P. Green Jr.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

At his sentencing, when Cosby learned of his fate, a conviction that could send him to prison for as many 30 years, he sat rigidly still. Cosby was convicted for assaulting Andrea Constand, the only woman among 60 accusers to bring criminal charges against the disgraced comedian. The women, who have long alleged that Cosby mistreated them, were jubilant after the verdict according to a story by USA Today.

Former model Janice Dickinson, who testified against Cosby, claims that the comedian knocked her out with pills and raped her in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe in 1982 after inviting her to dinner. Dickinson also filed a civil suit against Cosby in California, alleging Cosby and his lawyer defamed her by calling her a “liar.”