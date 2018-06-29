Paris Jackson ‘Betrayed’ Over Jackson Family Secrets In The Wake Of Grandfather Joseph Jackson’s Death

Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson is reportedly feeling “betrayed” over Jackson family secrets in the wake of patriarch Joseph Jackson’s death on June 27. Radar Online reported that the entertainer is upset that Jackson’s death has deepened the rift in the long-divided Jackson family.

“Paris is super angry right now because she is tired of the secrets and lies that go on in her family,” a Jackson insider told Radar.

“She wants a normal family that doesn’t hide things, especially something as serious as health problems. Paris feels upset because she feels that her father also hid his addiction and it was so painful when she was old enough to understand the truth,” the insider revealed about the only daughter of the King of Pop. Paris Jackson also has two brothers, also children of Michael Jackson. Prince Michael and Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson II.

According to the Radar source, after the Jackson family patriarch died from cancer at a hospice in Las Vegas, Paris has battled her famous kin, finding herself in “several heated arguments with various members of her family.”

“The family has tried to protect her from Joe’s past by not revealing how abusive he was, so Paris only knows a kinder and gentle grandpa Joe,” the insider revealed of Joseph Jackson’s tumultuous past.

The elder Jackson has admitted to being “hard” on his brood of 9 children with wife Katherine Jackson that included Michael, Janet, LaToya, Jermaine, Rebbie, Randy, Tito, Marlon, and Jackie. The couple also had one other child Brandon, who died shortly after birth.

LaToya admitted in her book “LaToya: Growing Up in the Jackson Family” that the elder Jackson was “strict.” “It was very, very hard. My father was very strict, he beat us. Belts, whips, whatever,” Jackson once remarked in a television interview, as reported by The Daily News. “My brothers were grown and my father would take his fists and punch them and knock them down the steps constantly.

Radar reported that Paris feels her grandfather’s legacy is being “disrespected” after talk of Joe’s misdeeds after his death.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

“She is appalled by some of their reaction’s to Joe’s passing and she feels that they are all being incredibly disrespectful right now. She let it be known that if anyone disrespects Joe that they are going to have to hear from her!” Radar reported.

“Paris is close with LaToya, but not really close with anyone else right now,” the source told Radar. “She is at war with Janet because she feels Janet is ‘two-faced’ and is starting so much drama. Paris just feels betrayed and can’t trust anyone right now.”

Joseph Jackson is survived by his wife Katherine Jackson.