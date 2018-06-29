Katie Holmes’ Publicist Denies Jamie Foxx Split Rumor In First Official Statement

Katie Holmes makes her first official statement about her closely guarded relationship with Jamie Foxx.

A report stated that the couple were planning a wedding and called it off. The Radar story, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, stated that Jamie and Katie have split due to “trust issues.”

Holmes has addressed the rumor through her publicist.

“The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” Leslie Sloane, a representative for the actress, told PEOPLE.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were rumored to have been dating as far back as 2013. The couple was rarely photographed together amid a rumor that Holmes signed a deal with Tom Cruise that she cannot date publicly for five years.

Foxx dismissed their relationship rumors as “fake news” and insisted they were just friends in an effort to keep their romance private.

After five years passed since Holmes divorce from Cruise, the couple was photographed holding hands and went to public events as a couple.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star and the Academy Award-winning “Django Unchained” actor are still going strong.

Holmes and Cruise were married for six years after getting engaged in 2005 after a whirlwind romance.

Tom Cruise made an appearance on The Oprah WinfreyShow in 2015 and famously jumped on Winfrey’s TV show couch. Some observers claim the bizarre episode is proof of Tom’s insanity and Oprah commented about the love drunk Cruise during the episode “we’ve never seen you behave this way before!”

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes still going strong despite breakup rumors https://t.co/jsGvszDfxP pic.twitter.com/FN49vGMNMS — Page Six (@PageSix) June 29, 2018

They became parents to daughter Suri in 2006 and married in a Church of Scientology wedding. Reports suggested that Katie Holmes divorced Cruise to protect her daughter from the Church.

Katie Holmes steps out after denying Jamie Foxx split looking drained https://t.co/4a87X9d8F1 via @DailyMailCeleb — ludovic choupo (@ludovicchoupo) June 29, 2018

Jamie Foxx has never been married but has two daughters Corinne and Annalise from previous relationships.

Since going public, Jamie and Katie have made a number of rare public appearances. The couple attended the Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Awards Gala earlier this year and were pictured going to the gym together on Valentine’s Day.

The couple has been photographed leaving restaurants together and Holmes also made an appearance at his 50th birthday party.

Foxx was taking part in the “NBA All-Star Celebrity Game” earlier this year when a journalist asked him about the Valentine day pictures, according to The Independent.

“I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures,” Smith says in an interview with the actor. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real ‘Love and Basketball’?” Foxx then smiles and ends the interview, taking his headphones and mic off and walks away.

It is unclear whether the couple is getting married. However, Holmes denying a break-up rumor is a rare public acknowledgment of their relationship.