Trailer For ‘The Purge’ Horror TV Series Is Intense, Release Date And Timeline Revealed

The new horror series looks just as intense as the source material, and the franchise creator reveals the timeline for the show.

The Purge franchise has produced some of the most popular horror movies of the last several years, and now the franchise’s creator, James DeMonaco, looks to frighten us with a new television series. The First Purge is days away from its premier and looks to be one of the scariest horror movies of 2018, and as the trailer reveals below, the TV series appears to be just as terrifying.

The new horror series is written and executive produced by DeMonaco, it debuts on the USA Network on September 4, 2018, and it will consist of 10 episodes an hour long a piece. As IMDb documents, The Purge stars Gabriel Chavarria as Miguel and Jessica Garza as Penelope. Chavarria is best known for his roles in the blockbuster movie War for the Planet of the Apes and the TV series East Los High. Garza co-starred as Anabel Ortiz in the history show, Six.

Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw), Reed Diamond (Designated Survivor), Amanda Warren (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Colin Woodell (Unfriended: Dark Web), William Baldwin (Too Old To Die Young), and Jessica Miesel (Office Christmas Party) co-stars.

USA Network provides the premise for new horror television series.

“Based on the movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, The Purge revolves around a twelve-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.”

On the set of #ThePurgeTV you must check all weapons and masks at the door. But before you enter … where? pic.twitter.com/nYzpP0uSxM — Inverse (@inversedotcom) June 28, 2018

The Purge films are four movies—The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Purge: Election Year, and The First Purge (originally titled The Purge: The Island)—with roughly 20 years in between the first Purge event and the most recent one. In an interview with Vulture, James DeMonaco explained the timeline for the TV series as it relates to the movies. The filmmaker said that the show takes place between the first Purge and the last one. He remarked that if there have been 20 or so Purges that have taken place, the TV series depicts the seventh or eighth one. So, the show is essentially in the middle of the Purge timeline.

Demonaco said that the movies are more like events, and that the television show will take its time more, that they use flashbacks to show the characters’ non-Purge lives, and that the series is more of a character study. The filmmaker also revealed that fans can look forward to a couple of cameos of characters from the previous movies.

The new horror television series is just a couple of months away from debuting, and fans can watch The First Purge on July 4, 2018.