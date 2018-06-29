Drake Confirms He’s The Father Of Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis On New Album ‘Scorpion’

Drake has released his highly anticipated double album Scorpion and finally addressed the long-standing rumor that he fathered a child with video vixen Sophie Brussaux, also known as Rosee Divine.

Drake addresses his secret son, Adonis in two songs.

Pusha T refueled the rumor with the diss track “The Story of Adidon.” The Good Music veteran did not mince his words “You are hiding a child. Love that baby, respect that girl, forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Via The Daily Mail Drake directly responds to Pusha T on the fourth track “Emotionless.”

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid”

Genius explains that Drake is arguing that he is protecting his son from public scrutiny rather than denying his existence.

In the last track on the album “March 14” Drake confirms that his son is a result of a one-night stand seemingly confirming reports of his tryst with Sophie in Amsterdam.

Drake talks about his denial by drawing a comparison to Michael Jackson’s hit song “Billie Jean” which is about a fan claiming to have his child.

“I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That shit is in stone, sealed and signed She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine”

The 31-year-old rapper also admits his mother Sandi warned him about one-night stands.

“Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/Shit, we only met two times, two times”

The “God’s Plan” rapper reveals his disdain for being a single father and a co-parent as he frequently raps about being raised in a broken household.

“Single father, I hate when I hear it I used to challenge my parents on every album/Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent”

There were reports that Drake spent Christmas with his secret son and has a child support agreement with Sophie, who he does not mention by name in any of the Scorpion tracks.

Due to the success of its two no1 singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What,” the album is already eligible for platinum certification.

“God’s Plan” was No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks, only for the Canadian rapper to topple himself from the top position with “Nice for What.”

Both records have sold over 10 million in equivalent units. With 25 tracks on the album, Drake’s streaming equivalent sales are expected to be the biggest this year.