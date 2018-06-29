Two Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2018 Are Now On VOD, And They’re Scary In Two Different Manners

‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘The Endless’ are two must-watch sci-fi horror films, and they will give you chills in two different ways.

If you’re looking for new horror movies for a scary weekend, two of the year’s best genre films just hit VOD, A Quiet Place and The Endless. A Quiet Place is largely considered one of the best horror movies of 2018, and The Endless is an underrated and scary feature that has flown under the radar for many. Both horror films are available on popular VOD platforms, and if you want to watch A Quiet Place in 4K, then head over to Vudu.

A Quiet Place

This was the movie that was so apropos to the title that audiences felt uncomfortable even eating popcorn during the showing. So, good news for those who have waited for VOD to watch A Quiet Place, you won’t disturb anyone by eating your movie snacks. Though other than your choice of munchies, it’s still better to watch this with no outside noise.

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place is co-written by the talented director, alongside Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and the film stars Krasinski (Lee Abbott), Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott), and Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott). Like many of the best horror movies, the plot in this one avoids convolution with simplicity: A family of four lives in silence in order to survive ultra-sensitive hearing monsters that hunt by sound. As the tagline reads, “If They Hear You, They Hunt You.”

Paramount Pictures

The film opens stating that it’s Day 89, and after a horrifying sequence, the movie jumps to Day 472. We see glimpses of how the Abbott family has survived thus far, including sand on the walkways so they can walk in silence, and they communicate using sign language. Their daughter, Regan, is deaf, so they were well versed in sign language before the monsters started hunting them.

As one might assume, sound, and the lack thereof, is a major factor in this horror movie. There is some dialogue, but minimally during the first part. The scares start straightaway in this one. Krasinski builds genuine tension and suspense, and there are plenty of jump-scare moments as well. But these are not cheap jump-scare tactics, but rather, well-earned ones. By the time the ending hits, viewers are likely to feel like they survived a happening.

Paramount Pictures

With decades of imaginative content, it’s hard to make horror movies that are truly original, but Krasinski did just that. If you’re familiar with the filmmaker because of his work in The Office, that will soon change. Similar to horror movies based on Stephen King’s works, such as The Mist and Carrie, the scares of A Quiet Place are only paralleled by the emotional drama the story holds. In one scene, viewers will find it hard not to jump, in the next, they will find it hard not to reach for a tissue.

The realism of the story is not only because the entire cast delivers stunning performances, but because of the real-life situations that surrounds the film. Emily Blunt is John’s wife, and the couple’s chemistry leaps off the screen. The talented 15-year-old Millicent Simmonds is deaf, and her stunning portrayal of her character feels very real. In the short video below, Simmonds explains the positive impact the horror film has had on the deaf community, and how the cast learned American Sign Language. As an advocate, Millicent wants to use her platform to inspire others, and there’s no doubt that she’s certainly accomplishing that.

If you’re wondering what the monsters are in this horror flick, you won’t get any answers in the film, but in an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Krasinski explained what they are. If you prefer the monsters to be a mystery, then scroll down to the next horror feature. As Collider documented, the monsters are aliens, not intelligent extraterrestrials with an agenda, but rather, monstrous parasites that look badass and frightening.

If you like monster flicks or horror movies that pack a dramatic punch, then A Quiet Place is a must-watch, and even outside the genre, it’s one of the best films of 2018.

The Endless

If you’re a fan of Lovecraftian horror films, then you will likely love The Endless. With a stunning score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site provides the premise for one of the most thought-provoking horror movies of 2018.

“Following their Lovecraftian modern cult classic SPRING, acclaimed filmmakers [Aaron] Moorhead and [Justin] Benson return with this mind-bending thriller that follows two brothers who receive a cryptic video message inspiring them to revisit the UFO death cult they escaped a decade earlier. Hoping to find the closure that they couldn’t as young men, they’re forced to reconsider the cult’s beliefs when confronted with unexplainable phenomena surrounding the camp. As the members prepare for the coming of a mysterious event, the brothers race to unravel the seemingly impossible truth before their lives become permanently entangled with the cult.”

If you like indie horror films and you have not seen any of the movies by Moorhead and Benson, then you are really missing out, and this is their best film yet. The talented duo’s movies are proof that you don’t need a big budget to get big results. The Endless is seemingly part of the Resolution universe, but it’s not necessary to be familiar with that film to enjoy this one, though Resolution is another must-watch. In this horror sci-fi feature, the two filmmakers star as the brothers, and their portrayal of sibling chemistry is brilliant. The characters also provide some much-needed comic relief with their dry one-liners and humor.

Well Go USA Entertainment

Similar to psychological horror movies Unsane and Rosemary’s Baby, The Endless is scary in an existential manner. There is a great amount of tension, suspense, and unease throughout the film, and the story holds a stimulating mystery. To avoid any spoilers, the less you know about this movie the better, and it’s best to avoid the trailer as it reveals too many visuals that are best discovered while viewing the feature.

Callie Hernandez co-stars as Anna, and horror enthusiasts will likely know her from Alien: Covenant and Blair Witch. Per her usual, Hernandez gives a great performance. The directors shoot this well-written film with precision, slowly unraveling the layers of the mysterious and creepy story. Equally as effective as the delivery of the tale, the score hits the mark. Viewers will likely never think of “House of the Rising Sun” the same way again.

The Endless, just like the circles in the movie, work as an allegory of a few different things, including the endless search that some have in discovering meaning in life, the boundless search for what’s beyond our planet, and the endless love that we have for our family through thick and thin. Often, with horror movies of this nature, the journey can sometimes take us to an uninspiring climax. But the ending in this one certainly pays off, and it’s one that will entice you to revisit the movie more than a few times.

Well Go USA Entertainment

With excellent storytelling and delivery, great performances, and a provocative premise, The Endless is one of the best horror movies of 2018.