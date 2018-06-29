Tom Brady Admits To Eating Gisele Bundchen’s Peaches On Instagram

Tom Brady has a freaky side to him.

A word of advice to celebrities: if you don’t want your fans, and the press, to know the most intimate details about your bedroom practices, try to keep your crazy comments off of Instagram.

Tom Brady found this out the hard way when, according to the Daily Mail, he inadvertently-but-not-really left a comment on Instagram about what he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, like to do in their free time.

On the Bar Stool Sports Instagram page, the company shared a photo of two hippos. One of the hippos was drinking water, but the other hippo had his mouth firmly planted on the other hippo’s posterior. The company captioned the photo, “as soon as BAE gets out of the shower, it’s a**eatin’ season.” (It is?)

That picture prompted Tom Brady to comment, “yep,” alongside several laughing face emojis.

It, perhaps, should come as no surprise that the New England Patriots player was so open and bold about his relationship with his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen. The duo, who have been married for nine years, have two children together.

This isn’t the first time that Tom Brady has taken to Instagram to leave jaws agape with the comments he’s capable of.

According to NESN, the last time the New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram, he (playfully) trash-talked Richard Sherman, a football player who is now with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman, who is currently working overtime to come back from a torn Achilles tendon that cut his 2017 season short, posted the video below that featured fellow players Aqib Talib, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Slay and Xavier Rhodes.

Brady saw this as an opportunity to pounce, and pounce he did.

“I may have to get the QB family together after watching this! Can’t let you get the edge on us,” he said, while tagging the other players in the post.

Aqib Talib took the bait, and chimed in with a response of his own.

“We got in the lab and broke down Patriots tape too Tommy!” he said.

Not one to be outdone, Richard Sherman chimed in with some snark of his own: “We were thinking — maybe next summer, we get the boys together and have a fun workout,” he wrote, before tagging all the other players in his response.

It’s unclear if this, in fact, will happen. What is clear, however, is that despite being enemies with these guys when they get on the field, Tom Brady is a good guy that’s well-liked off the field, as well.