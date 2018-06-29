NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Not Including Brandon Ingram In Trade Discussions

Los Angeles has not included Brandon Ingram in trade discussions so far this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of what is expected to be a huge offseason for the franchise. Magic Johnson and company have put themselves in a place where they could potentially sign LeBron James and Paul George, while also acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard has captured the reports this week with the Lakers being his preferred landing spot. Both teams have shown interest in discussing a deal, but nothing has gotten close to being completed just yet. That could have something to do with the fact that the Lakers have yet to offer one of the players that the Spurs want in return.

According to a report from Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have not included Brandon Ingram in trade packages yet this offseason. That isn’t to say that they won’t in the future, but Johnson and the Lakers’ front office are big fans of Ingram’s game and believe he has a bright future.

Last season with the Lakers, Ingram ended up averaging 16.1 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He shot 47.0 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Ingram showed exactly the kind of development that the Lakers were hoping to see from him.

At just 20 years old, Ingram has a long future ahead of him in the NBA. Many have compared him to Golden State Warriors’ star Kevin Durant. Standing in at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Ingram has the potential to become a very similar player to Durant.

If the Lakers were to be able to swing a deal for Leonard that doesn’t include Ingram, it would be huge for the future. Ingram would give the Lakers a true No. 4 option alongside the “big three” that they want to put together.

Reports have also surfaced the Spurs have “no interest’ in Lonzo Ball being part of the trade package for Leonard. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the Spurs’ organization would not deal well with the antics that come with LaVar Ball.

Los Angeles will likely need to include Ingram in any trade package that the Spurs will seriously consider. It has been rumored that San Antonio wants both Ingram and Kyle Kuzma for Leonard. That might be tough for the Lakers to do, but getting Leonard would be the first step towards convincing James and George to take their talents to Los Angeles.

Expect to hear more about the trade discussions in the near future. San Antonio and Los Angeles are both interested in getting something done and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Lakers begin considering adding Ingram to the discussions.