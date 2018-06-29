54-Year-Old Yolanda Hadid Shows Off Stunning Figure In Bikini Shot

Gigi and Bella clearly take after their mother.

She may be 54-years-old but that doesn’t stop Yolanda Hadid from sticking to her modeling roots and showing off her incredible bikini body.

In a post on her Instagram account today, Hadid flaunted her trim figure for fans with a rare swimsuit snapshot. In the image, the mother-of-three looks absolutely incredible as she stands on what appears to be a balcony. The photo is taken in black and white, and Yolanda does her best to channel her daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as she strikes a pose.

Yolanda looks off the into the distance as she wears subtle eye makeup with a fierce highlight across her cheek. Hadid’s short blonde locks hit just at her shoulders and she’s donning a gorgeous pair of diamond earrings. Hadid wears a glossy black top that hits just above her navel, perfectly showcasing her toned tummy. On the bottom, Hadid rocks a little black bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, Yolanda lets fans know that she is sick and tired of being judged by others and she’s choosing to feel confident instead. And it appears as though Hadid’s nearly 3 million followers love her message, giving the photo over 128,000 likes in addition to 2,100-plus comments within just nine hours of being posted.

Many fans were quick to comment on the 54-year-old’s rocking body while countless other fans applauded her for ignoring any hateful comments and choosing to be confident instead. Of course, a few other fans didn’t even have words to use to describe the snapshot, using only emojis instead.

“And your god-given beauty has never been more apparent.”

“I adore you….. To be honest, I didn’t know you until the real housewives and I feel in love and so glad that you are off the show because you presence N energy is better than all that drama. You are pure N beautiful,” another fan gushed.

As many fans know, Yolanda used to be on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During her time on the hit show, Hadid was very open and honest about her tough battle with Lyme Disease. She also opened up to ABC News about her battle last year.

“This is such an invisible disability, where you look beautiful on the outside yet you’re dying on the inside. That’s what people are judged with every day.”

Hadid also confessed that her daughter, Bella Hadid, suffers from the terrible disease as well as her son, Anwar Hadid.

“Anwar… he’s OK. He’s been treated for two years and he’s really good. But Bella, it’s something she deals with every day of her life,” she said.

Hopefully this new bikini photo also indicates that Hadid is currently feeling well — she deserves it.