‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Theresa Face Off, Will And Paul Have A Sweet Moment

Relationships come under fire on 'Days of Our Lives.'

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that some Salem couples will be going through some big drama in their relationships.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and her Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) face off in their custody battle over their son, Tate. As fans already know, Theresa wants nothing more than to be a family with Tate and Brady. However, while she was away protecting the love of her life and her son from a dangerous drug lord, Brady fell in love with her sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Things got very messy when Theresa decided to sue Brady for custody of their little boy. However, Brady’s not going to give up his son without a fight.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are about to experience a very big moment in their romance. Days of Our Lives fans will see Paul tell Will that he loves him for the very first time. The couple’s relationship has been growing and progressing very nicely, and many fans have expressed a newfound love for the pair. However, it seems that dark days are upon them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Will is starting to remember flashes of his life with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). The memories could all come rushing back at any time, and if Will remembers everything about he and Sonny’s marriage, then he may want to go back to his former husband and try to make things work. This would leave Paul out in the cold again, and since Days of Our Lives fans already know that Christopher Sean has left the soap, it seems that a Will and Sonny reunion is likely in the works very soon.

In the latest #DAYS, Will admits to Paul he had a memory of Sonny and Abby confirms her suspicions.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/uMCifZzLvj — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 27, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo (Greg Rikaart) will be scrambling to figure out a way out of the mess Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has gotten him into. He’ll contact Sonny and make him a shocking proposal. It seems that Leo is worried about how everything will play out when the truth about his sexual harassment lawsuit comes out, and he’ll try to make something happen for himself before it is too late.

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will be busy getting his revenge on Kate. Now that Stefan knows what Kate has been up to, he’ll try to do everything in his power to destroy her for killing his mother, Vivian.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.