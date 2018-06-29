Khloe Kardashian May Be Keeping Tristan Thompson Engagement A Secret Out Of Fear Of Public Backlash, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently dodging engagement rumors after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger last week.

According to a June 28 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has not spoken out about the engagement rumors, but if she were planning a wedding to Tristan Thompson, sources say she would have good reason to keep the news a secret from her fans.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian may fear announcing an engagement to Tristan Thompson since it has only been less than three months since his shocking cheating scandal. As fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and videos of him with other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Because of the scandal, Khloe still allegedly has trust issues with her baby daddy.

“Let’s face it, Khloe would have good reason for wanting to keep an engagement on the down low right now, given the fact it’s only been a hot minute since Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal’s blown over. Khloe’s all about stage managing important life events, and I think you’ve also got to take into account that Tristan’s still on pretty shaky ground despite Khloe being crazy in love with him. She still has some well founded trust issues, and he still has a way to go until she’s completely comfortable with him again,” an insider dished of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been telling people that she and Tristan Thompson are not engaged. However, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the couple are in a really “good place” following the scandal, and that they have been working hard to rebuild their relationship following Thompson’s betrayal.

“Khloe is telling everyone she is not engaged. Khloe and Tristan are in a good place, however, it didn’t happen overnight. Khloe doesn’t give up on something she believes in and she believes in her and Tristan. Khloe and Tristan have been working hard on their relationship and making sure they are on the same page. With the basketball playoffs being over, the couple is able to spend some much needed quality time together,” an insider dished of the couple.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been staying pretty quiet about their relationship since the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping that they will get to see a more in depth look at their relationship drama when the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres later this summer.